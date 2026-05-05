Speaker of the Illinois House and Cook County Democratic Party Vice Chair Calls for Condemnation of Supreme Court Decision Undermining Voting Rights Act

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanuel 'Chris' Welch, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and Executive Vice Chair of the Cook County Democratic Party (suburbs), is urging party leadership to formally condemn a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that weakens key protections under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Speaker Welch called the ruling "a direct threat to the fundamental right to vote," emphasizing its disproportionate impact on Black, Latino, and historically marginalized communities.

"The Voting Rights Act of 1965 stands as one of the most important civil rights laws in our nation's history," said Welch. "Any effort to dismantle its protections is an attack on our democracy. The Democratic Party must stand firmly on the side of protecting access to the ballot and condemn this decision without hesitation."

At Monday's Cook County Dems meeting, Welch urged the body to condemn this threat to democracy. The party took an I-vote by affirmation to condemn the Republican court's decision.

In response to the Supreme Court's action, the Illinois House has already taken steps to safeguard voting rights at the state level. Lawmakers passed HJRCA 28, a measure designed to strengthen voter protections and counteract the impact of federal rollbacks. The resolution is currently on hold in the Illinois Senate.

"Illinois has long been a leader in expanding access to voting," Welch continued. "With HJRCA 28, we have an opportunity to send a clear message: we will not allow federal setbacks to erode the progress we've made. I call on the Senate to act and on our party to lead with conviction. At a time like this, silence is not an option," Welch added. "We must use every tool available—legislative, political, and moral—to defend the right to vote."

SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch