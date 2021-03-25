Speakerbus Announces AYRE - Real Time Communications Hub for High Touch Trading Teams

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakerbus, a leading provider of real-time communications solutions for the financial markets, has launched AYRE, their next-generation trading turret designed to meet the unique communications, connectivity and compliance requirements of the global financial trading community.

Building on Speakerbus's 35 years of excellence serving customers of all sizes, AYRE incorporates the latest advances in communications design to offer a major leap forward in productivity, flexibility and mobility by enhancing the workflow and performance of trading teams wherever they are working.

"AYRE is a high-performance communications hub that traders rely on for customer interaction, decision-making and execution as they deal with the massive amounts of data and numerous communications channels," said Andy Wodhams, CEO of Speakerbus.

As a hub for real-time communications, AYRE ensures your trading teams always have one-touch access to their most important contacts, including customers, colleagues and counterparties for conversations that enable them to quickly make sense of the markets, build trust with customers, gain insight and execute trades.

AYRE runs on iCS, Speakerbus's secure, scalable, high-availability collaboration software platform, which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise and natively integrates with leading unified communications platforms connecting trading teams to the middle and back office as well as with leading voice recording platforms ensuring all conversations can be captured, archived and audited in accordance with regulatory compliance requirements.

"During the pandemic, voice has provided the vital human and personal element of communications, where in-person interaction was just not possible. This has enabled key relationships to develop and progress," said Helen Bevis, Group Head of Business Development of Speakerbus. "Firms that have invested in collaboration technologies that foster the human aspects of trading, namely making connections and building trust, are locking-in long-term customer allegiance."

Benefits of AYRE include:

Hybrid touchscreen/button UX customized for trading teams or individual profiles

Real-time communications hub for high-touch trading supporting direct voice connections

Advanced collaboration features enhances connection for distributed trading teams

Can be deployed as part of a cloud managed service or on-premise architecture

Supports mobility between the trading floor and remote work locations

Operates as part of a secure, scalable and compliant communications architecture regardless of location

For more information on AYRE please visit us at www.connectwithayre.com, email us at [email protected] or contact your local Speakerbus sales office.

About Speakerbus

The Speakerbus Group is a leading provider of real-time unified communications that power the financial markets. Our portfolio of collaboration, connectivity and compliance solutions help trading organizations gather information, gain insight, make decisions, build relationships and execute trades. For more than 35 years over 50,000 traders in more than 60 countries have trusted their most important communications to Speakerbus. www.speakerbus.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@speakerbus).

SOURCE Speakerbus

