Speakers & Agenda Announced for the 2024 Carrier Management InsurTech Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carrier Management announced the agenda and speakers for The InsurTech Summit 2024 . This event will provide valuable insights not found elsewhere and is designed for: carrier executives, entrepreneurs and investors, insurance technologists, wholesale and retail agents, and other professionals.

Attendees will hear from these insurtech authorities:

David Bairstow, SVP, Insurance, EagleView

Maarten Callaert , COO & Co-Founder, Paperbox.ai

, COO & Co-Founder, Paperbox.ai Marcus Daley , Technical Co-Founder, NeuralMetrics

, Technical Co-Founder, NeuralMetrics Max Bruner , Founder and CEO, Anzen Insurance

, Founder and CEO, Anzen Insurance Frank Giaoui, Founder and CEO, Optimalex

Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, Co-Founder and CEO, Resilience

Reid Holzworth , CEO, Ivans

, CEO, Ivans Chetan Kandhari , Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Nationwide

, Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Nationwide Jeff Pharis, Head of Product Management, ePayPolicy

Shane Riedman , VP and GM for Anti-Frand Analytics, Verisk

"This is our 5th annual InsurTech Summit." said Elizabeth Blosfield, Carrier Management deputy editor and overseer of Wells Media publication's InsurTech and Insuring Cyber email newsletters. "It's incredible how quickly these technologies are advancing. We chose the topic 'AI for Everything' because there are so many applications for insurance carriers. We'll take a deep dive into how AI is affecting claims, underwriting, customer experience, talent acquisition, payments and even cybersecurity." Blosfield is also the host of Insurance Journal's popular Insuring Cyber podcast.

A special thank you to our presenting sponsors, Ivans & Eagleview , who made this conference FREE for all attendees. Additional support is provided by Cloverleaf Analytics .

To register for this free virtual event and view the complete agenda, visit: The InsurTech Summit 2024 .

About The InsurTech Summit. – TheInsurtechSummit.com is a live, online conference about InsurTech innovations, risks and benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning, how InsurTechs change the culture of work and more. It is a product of Carrier Management , which provides research, news, online media and a magazine for insurance company leaders. Carrier Management is a Wells Media Group Company, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Other brands of Wells Media Group include: Insurance Journal , the P/C insurance industry's leading website and magazine; Claims Journal , for P/C claims professionals; the Academy of Insurance an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals; Insurance Journal TV , a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, and MyNewMarkets.com , a searchable insurance markets directory which connects thousands of insurance agents with market providers every day.

