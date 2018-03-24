Speakers Announced For The "March For Our Lives" Rally In Washington, D.C. On Saturday, March 24th

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Sarah Chadwick , Jaclyn Corin , Ryan Deitsch , Aalayah Eastmond, Sam Fuentes , Emma Gonzalez , David Hogg , Cameron Kasky , Delaney Tarr and Alex Wind

students Trevon Bosley (19), Chicago, Illinois

(19), Edna Chavez (17), Los Angeles, California

(17), Zion Kelly (17), Washington, D.C.

(17), Alex King (18), Chicago, Illinois

(18), D'Angelo McDade (18), Chicago, Illinois

(18), Mya Middleton (16), Chicago, Illinois

(16), Matt Post (18), Montgomery County, Maryland

(18), Matthew Soto (19), Stratford, Connecticut

(19), Christopher Underwood (11), Brooklyn, New York

(11), Naomi Wadler (11), Alexandria, Virginia

In addition, there will be musical performances by Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt.

Participants at the March will gather along Pennsylvania Ave NW, stretching from 3rd Street NW to 12th Street NW. The stage, located at 3rd and Constitution Streets, NW, will serve as the hub for the day's rally. The entire rally will stream live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, starting at 12:00PM ET on Saturday, March 24. There are more than 800 sibling marches planned in cities around the world.

For additional information about getting to the March, please visit MarchForOurLives.com and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube using #MarchForOurLives.

