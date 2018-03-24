Speakers Announced For The "March For Our Lives" Rally In Washington, D.C. On Saturday, March 24th

News provided by

March for Our Lives

04:00 ET

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- March for Our Lives, taking place today in Washington, D.C. from 12:00PM3:00PM ET, announced that the program will be headlined by teenagers from around the country who have been affected by gun violence. Those speakers include:

  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Sarah Chadwick, Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch, Aalayah Eastmond, Sam Fuentes, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Delaney Tarr and Alex Wind
  • Trevon Bosley (19), Chicago, Illinois
  • Edna Chavez (17), Los Angeles, California
  • Zion Kelly (17), Washington, D.C.
  • Alex King (18), Chicago, Illinois
  • D'Angelo McDade (18), Chicago, Illinois
  • Mya Middleton (16), Chicago, Illinois
  • Matt Post (18), Montgomery County, Maryland
  • Matthew Soto (19), Stratford, Connecticut
  • Christopher Underwood (11), Brooklyn, New York
  • Naomi Wadler (11), Alexandria, Virginia

In addition, there will be musical performances by Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt.

Participants at the March will gather along Pennsylvania Ave NW, stretching from 3rd Street NW to 12th Street NW. The stage, located at 3rd and Constitution Streets, NW, will serve as the hub for the day's rally. The entire rally will stream live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, starting at 12:00PM ET on Saturday, March 24. There are more than 800 sibling marches planned in cities around the world.

For additional information about getting to the March, please visit MarchForOurLives.com and join the conversation on TwitterFacebook, and YouTube using #MarchForOurLives.

CONTACT: 42West 
MFOL@42west.net  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-announced-for-the-march-for-our-lives-rally-in-washington-dc-on-saturday-march-24th-300619020.html

SOURCE March for Our Lives

Related Links

http://MarchForOurLives.com

Also from this source

01:35 ET March For Our Lives Satellite / Pool Feed And Still Photography...

Mar 20, 2018, 18:32 ET March for Our Lives: Media Access for the Washington, DC Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Speakers Announced For The "March For Our Lives" Rally In Washington, D.C. On Saturday, March 24th

News provided by

March for Our Lives

04:00 ET