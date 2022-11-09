Speakers from leading Institutions Join Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry has historically been slow in adopting technology, however, studies show that by embracing emerging technologies such as AI, EHR, IoMT, augmented reality, wearables and robotics the industry can reap significant benefits, namely improved patient care, lower healthcare costs, dosage error reduction, hospital asset tracking and monitoring, and reducing the need for large numbers of on-site medical personnel in African healthcare facilities.

For sustainable success and growth in the healthcare arena, it is critical to embrace technologies that not only result in a reduction in the overall cost of care, especially in these economically challenging times, but also keep up with global trends. The 7th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa aims to tackle the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, as well as critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends can improve healthcare on the continent.

Set to take place on the 16th and 17th of November 2022, at Emperors Palace, the seventh edition of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa will focus on exploring emerging healthcare technology trends and aims to provide solutions to technology challenges within healthcare. Under the theme 'Accelerating Digital Transformation in Healthcare: From Crisis to Opportunity', the summit will host the who's who of African healthcare for two days of networking, lively intellectual exchange and exploration to see what's new, what's cutting-edge and what will shape the future of healthcare.

HISA2022 will join the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.

Download Agenda: HISA2022-Agenda

Confirmed speakers for the summit include:

Chevon Clark - CEO, National Renal Care.

Crystal Serena Vulavu- Council Member, Nairobi Division, Kenya Medical Association.

Denis Lafitte- CIO, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Rajeev Rao Eashwari- Director, ehealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health.

Fred Mumo - Head of Information Technology Services, AAR Hospital.

Jason McArthur - Managing Director HealthWare, Medical Technology.

Ulysse Baguida- CEO and Co-Founder, U'HOPE Company ( Brussels - Belgium )

Thoneshan Naidoo - Principal Officer, Medshield Medical Scheme.

Jonathan Keytel - Head, Healthcare Transformation And Sustainability South Africa & Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa: Roche Diagnostics.

Michael Hasselberg - Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester Medical Centre.

Patrick Woodard - Chief Digital Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Saul Behrmann - Chief Operating Officer, Medi Response .

Teshlin Akaloo- Managing Director, Netcareplus.

See More Speakers: HISA2022-Speakers

5 Reasons To Attend #HISA2022:

Learn about the latest innovative solutions in the healthcare sector. Hear from Health-Tech entrepreneurs and policy makers from across the continent. Explore developments in the use of technology in the healthcare sector. Hear from successful organizations that have implemented game-changing health-tech solutions. Enjoy an unparalleled networking platform and secure new opportunities and partners.

Key Topics at #HISA2022:

The future of healthcare.

Trends in healthcare funding & innovation.

Improving healthcare with AI.

Connecting Care Teams and Patients: Towards effective integrated care.

Enhancing the patient experience with data analytics.

Healthcare future funding & crisis response.

Effective integrated care and care continuity.

Unlocking insights to enable data-driven, digitally-enhanced healthcare.

3 ways to participate:

To register visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/healthcare-innovation-summit-africa/ To sponsor or exhibit your healthcare technology solutions at the summit visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/hisa2022-become-a-sponsor/ To speak at the conference send an email to [email protected]

