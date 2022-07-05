Speakers Market: 13.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size by Technology, Product, Geographic Scope, and Forecast

The Speakers Market Share is expected to increase by USD 28.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 14%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The speakers market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers smart speaker designed by Google, which enables users to interact with services through Google Assistant, which is a personal assistant software, through voice commands.

Bose Corp.- The company delivers wall to wall stereo sound and has built-in Amazon Alexa, which can be connected through home Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth.

Koninklijke Philips NV- The company offers Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-powered sound. It also lights up in sync with the beats and is available in a splash-proof design with wide range of setting. It can also be connected to SD Card and has a radio connectivity.

Regional Market Outlook

The speakers market is segmented by technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for speakers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The adoption of speakers in APAC is increasing with the rising emergence of communication infrastructure comprising high-speed networks. Also, the buying power of end-users is increasing in countries such as India and China, which can create a potential demand for new technologies such as smart homes. This will facilitate the speakers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Speakers Market Trend:

Popularity of multi-room streaming speakers:



Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing music devices. Such speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. The growing trend of installing several speakers by a single user is increasing the adoption of multi-room streaming speakers. The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is increasing as most of their key components are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The vendors are focusing on releasing multi-room streaming speakers to increase their market share. With the growth of music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.

Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

