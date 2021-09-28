Speakers Market 2021-2025 to grow by $ 28.37 bn during 2021-2025 | Increasing adoption of smart speakers to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of smart speakers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, privacy concerns associated with smart speakers might hamper market growth.

Scope of Speakers Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 28.37 billion CAGR Accelerating at 13.56% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

North America

Europe South America MEA

By technology:-

Wireless speakers

Wired speakers Drivers Increasing adoption of smart speakers

Growing penetration of smart homes

Popularity of wireless streaming of audio content Challenges Privacy concerns associated with smart speakers

Presence of grey market

Need for high-speed Internet connectivity Trends Popularity of multi-room streaming speakers

Advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services

Focus on AI-ready speakers

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Speakers Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Wireless Speakers



Wired Speakers

Product

Stereo Speakers



Smart Speakers

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The speakers market report covers the following areas:

Speakers Market size

Speakers Market trends

Speakers Market industry analysis

Technavio identifies the increasing focus on AI-ready speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the speakers market growth during the next few years.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the speakers market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the speakers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the speakers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

