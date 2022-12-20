Speakers market size to grow by USD 115.46 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global speakers market

as a part of the global consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Speakers Market 2023-2027

The global speakers market size is estimated to increase by USD 115.46 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 30.5%.

Global Speakers market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Speakers market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global speakers market is fragmented due to the presence of many diversified international and regional vendors. International players are consistently expanding their footprint by acquiring regional and local players. The high growth potential in the market is attracting many new players. This is intensifying the competition among vendors, which is leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced products.

Some of the prominent vendors in the market include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

3nod Group - The company offers speakers such as Artistic Ultra-Thin Profile Speakers.

- The company offers speakers such as Artistic Ultra-Thin Profile Speakers. AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd. - The company offers speakers such as Dual Speaker or SPK plus RCK or receiver.

- The company offers speakers such as Dual Speaker or SPK plus RCK or receiver. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Nest Mini Speakers.

- The company offers speakers such as Nest Mini Speakers. Altec Lansing Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Life Jacket Jolt.

Global Speakers Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the market growth will be significant in the stereo speakers segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by advances in technology, the shift from conventional to modern media systems, and the growing inclination of end-users toward appealing designs, high-quality sound, and unrestricted mobility.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global speakers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global speakers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing use of music streaming applications, rising investments in 5G technology, and the proliferation of smartphones are driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Speakers Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers – The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers. Smart speakers are increasingly becoming popular among consumers as they offer multiple functionalities. They are voice-controlled and are equipped with smart assistants to provide convenience for end-users. They are designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and also notifications related to the appliances used by the users. Their growing demand is encouraging vendors to incorporate the latest technologies in their offerings. These factors coupled with the expanding population of potential customers is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is the major trend in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of multi-room speakers among end-users. They are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing devices as they can be controlled using iOS and Android apps on mobile devices. With the rise in the demand for music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the growth of the global speakers market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – Privacy concerns associated with smart speakers will challenge the growth of the market. Smart speakers are associated with numerous privacy issues as they are connected through some Wi-Fi access point. This increases the risk of cyber threats and the leak of critical information. Besides, there have been several instances in which smart speakers recorded entire conversations and sent them to back-end servers. Such privacy issues associated with the use of smart speakers will reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this speakers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the speakers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the speakers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the speakers market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 115.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

