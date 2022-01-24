Speakers Market size to grow by USD 28.37 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using speakers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Speaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The speakers market is segmented as below:

Technology

Wireless speakers



Wired speakers

Product

Stereo speakers



Smart speakers

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

APAC is estimated to show a significant growth of 45% for the global speakers market share during the forecast period. The growth is due to a rise in the adoption of speakers in the region which is also fueling the emergence of communication infrastructure including high-speed networks. Additionally, there is a rise in the buying power of end-users in countries like China and India resulting in creating a potential demand for innovative technologies such as smart homes.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44290

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the global speakers market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.

The global speakers market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. However, the international players consistently increasing their footprint in the market and are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Driver

The growth in the adoption of smart speakers is one of the key factors driving the global speakers market share growth during the forecast period. Smart speakers are enabling home automation and smart home concepts significantly. Moreover, these speakers help in controlling several devices connected using voice commands by the users. Moreover, the smart speakers are voice-controlled and are integrated with smart assistants to take inputs from users for performing actions. Thus, the new and innovative features in smart speakers have elevated their demand among the end-users.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of speakers and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the speakers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the speakers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Speaker Market- The smart speaker market is segmented by end-user (residential users and commercial users) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Home Audio Market- The home audio market is segmented by type (smart speakers, home theater systems, and sound bars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/speakers-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio