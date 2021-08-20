Speakers Market to Grow by USD 28.37 billion during 2021-2025 | Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors | Technavio Insights
Do you know the speakers market size is expected to reach a value of $ 28.37 bn during 2021-2025? The speaker market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Impact of COVID-19
The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
The speakers market will register significant growth in the wireless speakers segment due to the adoption of wireless communication technologies.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The speakers market has the potential to grow by USD 28.37 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.56%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing adoption of smart speakers is notably driving the speakers market growth, although factors such as privacy concerns associated with smart speakers may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this speakers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Speakers Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wireless Speakers
- Wired Speakers
- Product
- Stereo Speakers
- Smart Speakers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The speakers market report covers the following areas:
- Speakers Market Size
- Speakers Market Trends
- Speakers Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing focus on AI-ready speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the Speakers Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the speakers market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
