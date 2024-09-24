Speakly AI Stands Out with LLM-Powered Conversation Intelligence Products at Conarec 2024

Speakly AI Showcases Innovative AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence Products at Conarec 2024

SAO PAULO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakly AI, a leading B2B SaaS provider of Large Language Model (LLM)-enabled conversational intelligence products, made a significant impact at Conarec 2024, one of the premier events focused on customer experience innovation. The event brought together leaders, innovators, and professionals from various industries to explore cutting-edge solutions for enhancing customer interactions across all touchpoints. Speakly AI's speech and exhibition of its innovative LLM-powered conversational intelligence products attracted considerable attention.

At Conarec 2024, Speakly AI showcased its innovative LLM-powered products, including the advanced Conversation Insight and Customer Discovery modules. These products analyze agent performance, customer intentions and feedback, and compliance data, transforming raw information into actionable insights for timely strategy adjustments in sales and service. Their user-friendly design allows for easy analysis—users simply upload an Excel sheet with dimension introduction and result data to automatically generate visual dashboards. This ease of use attracted many visitors to our booth, where they could experience the demo firsthand.

Speakly AI also demonstrated the Expert System, designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness for telesales and customer service agents. This AI-driven solution provides real-time support, automates routine tasks, and offers instant access to customer information, helping agents deliver exceptional experiences while reducing administrative workload.

Keynote by Jeff, Co-Founder & COO

A highlight of Speakly AI's presence at Conarec 2024 was the keynote speech delivered by Jeff, Co-Founder & COO, titled "Intelligent Communication: How AI-LLM Are Redesigning Efficiency and Impact." In his address, Jeff discussed how Speakly AI's LLM supports 24 languages, enabling global organizations to achieve consistent efficiency and impact across multiple regions. He also highlighted the product's success across various industries, including financial services, auto dealerships, and the collections industry, where Speakly AI's solutions have delivered measurable business outcomes.

Business Impact

During the event, Speakly AI shared success stories from clients in the financial services, automotive, and consumer finance industries. These real-world examples highlighted how Speakly AI's solutions drive higher customer engagement, enhance agent performance, and shorten complaint resolution times. By delivering real-time support, uncovering actionable insights, and proactively addressing customer needs, Speakly AI empowers organizations to optimize operations and maintain a competitive edge.

"We were thrilled with the response at Conarec 2024," said Jeff, Co-Founder and COO of Speakly AI. "Visitors were excited to see how our AI-powered solutions can revolutionize sales and customer service operations, delivering measurable results and driving business growth."

For more information on Speakly AI and its innovative solutions, please visit www.speaklyai.com or contact [email protected].

