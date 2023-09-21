Speakman Introduces Kitchen Faucet as Part of Lura Collection Designed by Clodagh

Speakman

21 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET

Full line of Lura faucets and shower fittings expands into the kitchen

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakman, a Marcone company and manufacturer of premier showerheads and plumbing products, announced the introduction of the Lura pull-down kitchen faucet as part of its Lura Collection. The collection was designed by the acclaimed designer Clodagh, and the bathroom offering of the same collection is popular with designers in residential and hospitality spaces.

The Lura kitchen faucet makes a sleek statement with its clean and simple lines. It combines stylish design with pull-down performance and offers great maneuverability and efficient water delivery around the kitchen sink. A two-function sprayer provides an aerated stream suitable for everyday use and a spray pattern for wide rinsing. Additionally, the wand automatically reverts to an aerated spray when the faucet is shut off. Built with durable brass construction, the faucet is designed to withstand even hard water situations, and its corrosion-resistant finish adds a beautiful shine to any kitchen.

Tim Shearer, president of Marcone Plumbing, remarked: "We are thrilled to expand the Lura collection into the kitchen. Clodagh's unique design sensibility is clearly represented in this beautiful kitchen faucet and will add timeless beauty to many kitchens."

The enduring collaboration between Speakman and Clodagh Design has resulted in a growing collection that exudes simplicity, elegance, and durability. The crisp lines and pronounced curves create a timeless modern look that adds a serene element to any environment.

The collection offers finishes in polished chrome, brushed bronze, and matte black, with additional specialty finishes available upon request for hospitality projects. Produced by one of the most experienced and trusted manufacturers, the collection carries a lifetime limited finish warranty.

About Speakman

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of Marcone and pursues innovation to focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, and safety equipment including emergency showers and eyewashes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner
920-395-8998
https://speakman.com

SOURCE Speakman

