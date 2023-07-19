Speakman Introduces the Neo Widespread Faucet Combining Timeless Elegance and Functionality

GLEN MILLS, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakman, a manufacturer of premier shower heads and plumbing products, introduces the Neo widespread faucet. Designed with elegance and quality in mind, the faucet features a commanding yet beautifully simplistic frame, making it a perfect addition to any modern bathroom. Crafted from solid, low-lead brass, the Neo faucet is engineered to deliver exceptional durability with a timeless design that will not go out of style.

The Speakman Neo widespread faucet complements the other products in the Neo collection, including shower heads and accessories, to facilitate designing a complete bathroom. It is available in a variety of corrosion-resistant finishes, allowing designers and homeowners to personalize their space with the assurance that the faucet's pristine appearance will last.  With its WaterSense-certified 1.2 GPM flow rate, this faucet not only enhances water efficiency but also contributes to sustainable living.

"We are excited to add the Neo faucet to our extensive product line. It is a true embodiment of our commitment to quality and style," says Amanda Rivera, senior director of Marketing at Speakman. "Its classy and timeless yet extremely versatile design will look just as good in a hotel bathroom as it will in a family home."

About Speakman

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of Marcone and pursues innovation to focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, and safety equipment including emergency showers and eyewashes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

