Featured in countless hotels around the world, Icon is 25% off during Amazon's Prime Event on October 11 and 12

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakman, a manufacturer of premier plumbing products, is best known for its high-quality shower heads that are used in many high-end hotels and resorts globally. One of its top-performing products has been the Speakman S-2252 Signature Icon Anystream Adjustable Shower Head, which originally launched in 1927 and has sold hundreds of thousands of times since then.

Speakman’s Icon Shower Head Garners Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

The Icon has amassed over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, 80% of which are five stars. Reviewers are gushing: "Love this shower head! Glorious first shower!"; "This shower head is well designed and works better than every other one I've tried."; "This shower head was amazing, I already decided to buy a second one."

The Speakman Signature Icon is 25% off during Amazon's Prime Event on October 11 and 12.

We've heard over and over again that people are amazed at how different the shower experience is with our Icon showerhead," says Adam Horwitz, Speakman's Chief Marketing Officer. "It definitely underlines why it is the go-to product for so many hospitality properties. It's not cutting-edge technology but it works better and lasts longer than anything else in the marketplace."

Users love a great shower experience, period. Here are some of the reasons why the Icon stands out in providing it:

ICONIC STYLE: This solid brass showerhead has clean lines and an unmistakable modern faucet design with a simple side handle to complement most bathroom styles.

ANYSTREAM TECHNOLOGY: The adjustable showerhead's patented Anystream 360° system effortlessly transitions the water spray through Intense, Rain and Full Flood settings.

EFFICIENCY & POWER: Shower head plungers control the spread of water as it leaves the nozzle to intensify the stream, making it an ideal low-water pressure showerhead.

LOW MAINTENANCE: The replacement showerhead's self-cleaning plungers resist hard-water buildup and sediment making the faucet easy to clean and maintain.

The Speakman Icon showerhead is available in 2.5, 2.0 and 1.75 GPM to adhere to local water regulations. Each model maintains efficiency and performance even when less water is used.

About Speakman

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of the Professional Plumbing Group and pursues innovation with a focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, as well as safety equipment including emergency showers and eye washes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

