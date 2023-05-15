Spear Bio Co-Founder Feng Xuan to Present at Vaccines Summit this Month in Boston

Presentation will focus on the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit for measuring-validating humoral immune response to vaccines and treatments.

WOBURN, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Bio co-founder, President & CTO, Feng Xuan, Ph.D. will be presenting at the upcoming Vaccines Summit (#VSBoston, May 22-24) at the Boston Marriott Newton Hotel. This summit brings together leading biotech and pharma industry experts, academics, and decision-makers for the latest vaccine R&D updates, global perspectives, collaboration, and networking.

Dr. Feng Xuan's presentation - A novel ultrasensitive cell-free SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody assay for measuring humoral immune response of vaccine with high lab-to-lab consistency – will be part of the COVID-19 Vaccine R&D session. It will focus on Spear Bio's breakthrough Successive Proximity Extension Amplification Reaction (SPEAR) technology – specifically its neutralizing antibody detection platform NAB-Sure™. Dr. Xuan will provide data and insights into how it can help perform critical studies in a standardized and effective manner and enable the development and evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

"Even as the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control, vaccines need to be re-evaluated and adapted as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve," commented Jerome Clavel, CEO of Spear Bio. "This requires researchers to measure immune responses with consistent, easily deployed methods like NAB-Sure™."

Last fall, Spear Bio introduced its proprietary NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit, a cell-free assay which uses real-time PCR systems to quantify neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from plasma, serum, or dried blood spot (DBS) samples.

The assay can be used to monitor the humoral response in populations of interest post-vaccination or post-booster and show neutralizing antibody durability in longitudinal studies.

The company has since announced the offering of new test kits for emerging variants and has plans to launch additional variant test kits in 2023.

About NAB-Sure

Nab-Sure offers researchers a highly sensitive, accurate and precise cell-free alternative to neutralizing antibody testing. Key features include:

Wild-type, BA.4/5

Qualitative and quantitative NAb measurements from Dried Blood Spot (DBS)

PRNT-level accuracy with High lab-to-lab consistency

High throughput, and automation compatible

qPCR read-out, open qPCR readout

(Research use only)

To learn more about NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay visit www.spear.bio/nabsure.

About Spear Bio

Spear Bio (www.spear.bio), founded in 2021 by Harvard researchers from the Wyss Institute, is headquartered in Woburn, MA. The company is devoted to breakthrough ultrasensitive immunoassays in microsamples. We collaborate closely with industry and academic researchers, as well as public health officials. Our aim is to develop more ultrasensitive detection approaches in support of clinical research, non-invasive microsample collection methods, and cutting-edge laboratory diagnostics.

