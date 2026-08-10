Spear Education and VoiceStack Partner to Strengthen Dental Front Office Performance

Spear's front office education will be available within the VoiceStack platform, giving dental practices easier access to training alongside communication insights

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental education and dental workforce enablement solutions, today announced a partnership with VoiceStack, an AI-powered communication platform for dental practices. Through the partnership, Spear's front office education will be available directly within the VoiceStack platform, giving dental teams access to training alongside communication insights that strengthen patient conversations, support team development, and improve front office performance.

VoiceStack customers will have access to a limited selection of Spear's practice growth courses for office managers and their teams. This includes Conversation Essentials to train them to improve case acceptance, scheduling and fee presentation training, and onboarding content for new front office team members.

"The front office shapes nearly every patient's experience with a practice, yet those team members have few structured development opportunities," said Aimee Fletcher, director of strategic partnerships at Spear Education. "This partnership gives VoiceStack practices seamless access to proven training that builds the confidence of front office teams, strengthens patient interactions, and offers a needed avenue for professional development."

VoiceStack's AI identifies where front office performance breaks down, from missed calls and unconverted opportunities to inconsistent call handling, while Spear's training gives teams practical guidance to address those challenges. By bringing communication insights and education together, practices can identify coaching opportunities faster and give front office teams practical tools to improve patient conversations and appointment conversion.

"What VoiceStack surfaces is the 'what,' and Spear provides the 'how," says Neil Hoover, vice president of partnerships at VoiceStack. "Practices already using VoiceStack know where they're losing calls and where their conversion rates drop. Now they'll have direct access to the training content that helps their teams do something about it."

The partnership will launch with a joint webinar featuring Spear faculty member Amy Morgan and the VoiceStack team, highlighting how communication analytics and front office education can work together to strengthen patient interactions and practice performance. Register here.

Dental teams who are not VoiceStack customers can access this same team training, plus hundreds more virtual courses including modules to train hygiene teams, associates and provide advanced clinical skill building for established dentists through Spear Practice Membership.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education