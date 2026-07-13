Spear Education and Kwikly Partner to Advance Dental Hygiene Education and Practice Performance

Kwikly Hygiene Membership includes Spear Education's Hygiene Excellence curriculum, certification pathway, and nearly 100 online courses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental education and dental workforce enablement solutions, and Kwikly, a workforce platform connecting dental professionals with practices nationwide, today announced a partnership to improve continuing education and career development opportunities for dental hygienists. Eligible Kwikly hygienists receive access to Spear Education's Hygiene Excellence curriculum and certification pathway, as well as 100 online courses through the new Kwikly Hygiene Membership. Additional courses will be added over time. At the center of the program is Spear's belief that hygienists should work alongside dentists as co-therapists, collaborating to support comprehensive diagnosis and improve treatment acceptance.

"Dental hygienists play a vital role in delivering exceptional patient care, and they deserve access to education that supports them throughout every stage of their careers," said Aimee Fletcher, director of strategic partnerships at Spear Education. "Through this partnership with Kwikly, we're making it easier for hygienists to continue building their clinical skills, stay current with evolving best practices, and deliver even greater value to the patients and practices they serve."

Kwikly Hygiene Members can access Spear Education courses at their own pace from any device. Coursework includes clinical topics, patient communication, instrumentation, workflow efficiency, infection control, and career development, with new courses added regularly.

"Dental practices are not just trying to solve staffing gaps anymore. They are trying to build a workforce model that supports growth, quality, and patient care," said Devin Amberg, chief revenue officer at Kwikly. "This partnership with Spear is a direct investment in that future. When a Kwikly professional walks into a practice, we want that office to know they are working with someone who is actively developing their skills and prepared to contribute from day one."

Eligible Kwikly dental hygienists can purchase the Kwikly Hygiene Membership starting at $25 a month with an annual commitment and receive immediate access to Spear Education's library of on-demand courses and professional development resources. Learn more here.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

About Kwikly

Kwikly is a W-2 dental workforce platform helping dental practices, DSOs, and dental professionals build a better way to work. Through its technology-driven marketplace, workforce management capabilities, vetted professional network, and dedicated support model, Kwikly helps practices protect production, reduce risk, improve staffing efficiency, and access qualified dental professionals when and where they are needed. For hygienists and assistants, Kwikly offers W-2 employment, flexible scheduling, fast pay, transparent shift details, dedicated support, and education-backed career development.

SOURCE Spear Education