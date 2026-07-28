Spear Education Appoints Stephenie Goddard to Board of Directors

Former Glidewell Dental CEO brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in organizational transformation, strategy, and workforce development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental education and dental workforce enablement solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephenie Goddard to its board of directors. Goddard has held executive leadership roles in strategy, operations, and organizational development at some of dentistry's leading organizations. Her appointment comes as Spear expands its mission to deliver structured, accessible learning pathways that accelerate the development of dental teams, including early career associates and dental hygienists.

Most recently, Goddard served as chief executive officer of Glidewell Dental, where she led one of the world's largest dental technology manufacturers through a period of transformation focused on digital systems, AI-driven production, and organizational growth. Prior to becoming CEO, she held several executive leadership roles at Glidewell across business operations, customer experience, human resources, technology, and product development.

"We are thrilled to have Stephenie join the board and help us better position Spear as we launch our foundational offerings," said Matthew Coggin, CEO of Spear Education. "We have already seen progress in ramping up young associates across restorative and clear aligners with our structured learning pathways that integrate live, virtual and on-demand learning to maximize implementation across the entire dental team. We expect to be launching endodontics in the near future."

Goddard currently serves on the boards of Hoag Health System and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and previously served on the board of the University of Utah School of Dentistry.

"Spear has shaped how a generation of dental professionals think about clinical excellence and lifelong learning and my nearly 20 years at Glidewell showed me firsthand what great education and strong leadership can do for patient care and practice growth," said Goddard. "Dentistry is changing fast, with new technology, new patient expectations, and new pressures on practices. Spear is positioned to lead through that change. I'm looking forward to working with this board and team to strengthen Spear's role as a trusted partner to dental professionals, expand access to great education, and grow the organization with the same rigor it's built its reputation on."

Goddard's appointment reflects Spear's continued investment in the leadership and expertise needed to support dental professionals at every career stage, from new graduates to established practice owners.

To learn more about Spear Education, visit www.speareducation.com.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education