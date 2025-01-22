Spear Education Appoints Dan Butterman as Chief Dental Officer

Experienced Industry Leader Committed to Propeling Dentists and Their Teams to Achieve Great Dentistry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, today announces the appointment of Dan Butterman , DDS, as chief dental officer. Practicing in Centennial, Colorado, since 1994, Butterman brings deep experience and expertise to Spear Education. In his new role, he will focus on helping future generations of dentists attain professional and practice excellence by improving educational pathways, maintaining the highest standards of education, and fostering a supportive community.

"I feel honored to join Spear and help more dentists achieve great dentistry," said Dan Butterman, chief dental officer of Spear Education. "I'm especially proud that our work benefits not only the clinicians who take our courses, but also the teams they lead, the many patients they will treat, and the future dentists they will mentor."

Butterman has been lecturing nationally and internationally for more than ten years. Resident faculty at CDOCS since 2019, he has served as CDOCS' faculty chair since 2023. Butterman will continue to lecture and practice clinical dentistry in a reduced capacity while serving as chief dental officer for Spear. Butterman succeeds Steve Ratcliff, DDS, MS, who will continue to work with Spear Education on business development and strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Butterman join the Spear Education team," said Matthew Coggin , chief executive officer of Spear Education. "His rich experience and commitment to the advancement of dental education make him the ideal fit to lead our efforts in providing the highest-quality learning opportunities. Under his leadership, we're confident that Spear will continue to set the standard for excellence in dentistry, empowering both clinicians and the patients they serve to thrive."

As part of Spear's ongoing commitment to advancing dental education and fostering industry connections, the organization is proud to announce that registration is open for Spear Summit 2025. This year's Spear Summit, themed "Recharge," will be held in Orlando, Florida, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate on March 20-22, 2025. For more information or to register, visit speareducation.com/summit2025 .

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education