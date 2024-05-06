Spear Education Appoints Jim Milton to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Milton brings over four decades of technology leadership experience and education technology expertise to Spear's Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, a leading provider of advanced dental education, today announced the appointment of technology executive Jim Milton to its Board of Directors. Mr. Milton is a recognized leader in the education technology space. He was named Higher Education Technology Leader of the Year in 2023 by EdTech Digest and was named Industry Leader of the Year at EdScoop's inaugural 2022 EdScoop 50 Awards.

Mr. Milton brings over 40 years of technology leadership experience to Spear's Board, with particular expertise in innovative education technology solutions. He most recently served as the Chairman and CEO of Anthology, one of the largest providers of education software in the world, which formed in 2020 out of the merger of education technology companies Campus Management, Campus Labs, and iModules. As CEO, Mr. Milton oversaw Anthology's merger with Blackboard in 2021 to create a leading education technology ecosystem. He was previously the CEO of Campus Management, where he doubled company revenues and facilitated the merger and formation of Anthology. Prior to Anthology and Campus Management, he was CEO of two publicly traded customer experience software companies, SoundBite Communications and Intervoice, where he delivered growth and successful liquidity events through their sale to Genesys and Convergys, respectively.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are pleased to welcome Jim Milton to the Spear Education Board," Matthew Coggin, CEO of Spear Education, said. "Jim's deep experience in educational technology and tech-enabled platforms will be invaluable to Spear as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve dentists and the broader dental community."

"I'm excited to be joining the Board at this important stage of Spear's growth journey," Jim Milton said. "Spear is poised to seize significant opportunities in the market, and I look forward to supporting the management team to pursue these opportunities and meet their strategic priorities."

About Spear Education

Spear Education is a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through a combination of innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

