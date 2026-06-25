Spear Education Announces Live-Patient Seminar on Anterior Implant Esthetics

Led by Farhad Boltchi, DMD, and Darin Dichter, DMD, the program provides a real-time look at the clinical decisions that shape anterior implant outcomes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental education and dental workforce enablement solutions, today announces its Anterior Implant Esthetics seminar and live-patient demonstration taking place on October 9, 2026. Led by Farhad Boltchi, DMD, and Darin Dichter, DMD, the seminar will provide an in-depth look at the clinical decisions that drive successful anterior implant outcomes. Through a live patient case and a digitally driven workflow, attendees will see how diagnosis, treatment planning, implant placement, tissue management, provisionalization, and laboratory collaboration work together to create predictable, natural-looking esthetic results.

"Anterior implant cases leave very little room for error because every decision, from planning and implant placement to tissue management and restoration design, shows up in the final result," said Dan Butterman, DDS, chief dental officer at Spear Education. "This seminar gives clinicians a practical, repeatable approach they can use to improve implant positioning, manage soft tissue more predictably, and communicate more effectively across the surgical, restorative, and laboratory teams."

Held at the Spear Education Campus in Scottsdale, Arizona, the two-day seminar will be led by two experts in implant dentistry:

Dr. Farhad Boltchi is a board-certified periodontist and implant specialist with a private practice in Arlington, Texas. A fellow of the International Team for Implantology, he also serves as a clinical assistant professor at Baylor College of Dentistry.

Dr. Darin Dichter is a prosthodontist, educator, and founding faculty member at Spear Education. With more than 20 years of clinical, academic, and research experience, he teaches on topics including terminal dentition, full arch treatment, occlusion, and esthetics.

"There's tremendous value in seeing a case unfold in real time rather than reviewing it after the fact," said Dr. Dichter. "From the auditorium, attendees will be able to follow each clinical decision as it's made and better understand how those choices influence the esthetic and functional outcome of the case."

The seminar will be held in the Spear Education auditorium, which can accommodate only 300 attendees. Click here to learn more and register for the event.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education