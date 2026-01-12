Spear Education Introduces Expanded Online Learning Platform to Drive Impact at any Stage of a Dental Career

Updated platform delivers a customized education experience and flexible membership options for dentists at every career stage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, today announces a major update to Spear Online , its virtual learning platform for general dentists and their teams. The redesigned version introduces individualized learning programs, improved navigation, new programs for early-stage dentists, and new membership levels that allow practice leaders to manage their team's continuing education (CE) seamlessly. The update introduces tiered membership options for dentists at every career stage, providing clinicians with a way to explore Spear's education and community before making a larger commitment.

"Dentists have consistently told us that they struggle with providing adequate time for training and developing their teams," said Matthew Coggin , chief executive officer of Spear Education. "Our new platform is the only one of its kind that offers skills assessments, clinical training for dental teams by role and career stage, and practice growth tools. Think of the efficiencies gained by onboarding new and existing employees with Spear's standard clinical and practice tools. Training and development becomes a competitive advantage."

Highlights and Key Features of the Updated Experience

Built around the practical challenges dentists face, including difficulty finding high-quality CE that truly impacts practice growth in a crowded and noisy environment

New membership levels to support associates and a dedicated curriculum for early-stage dentists

Curated content, live sessions, recorded learning, and community discussions that encourage collaboration

Organizes material by career stage, role, goals, topics, and areas of focus so clinicians can quickly find what they need CE credits are stored in one place, making it easier to track progress throughout the year for a single dentist or team Practice leaders can assign courses for their teams to take and implement group learning at the practice level

Includes more than 1,500 lessons spanning clinical skills, leadership development, and practice communication

Provides live online sessions and an active community that offers clinicians a platform to ask questions, compare approaches, and learn from their peers.

Connects to Spear's hands-on workshops and Core Curriculum so clinicians can build skills online and deepen them in person at the right time

Delivers training that supports case acceptance and strengthens how teams communicate treatment options with patients

Practice-level memberships include growth tools, including Patient Education videos and team CE tracking

To help clinicians explore the platform, Spear offers a free Discover membership that includes limited course viewing (10 minutes per month), webinars, and community features, allowing dentists to experience the platform before committing to a broader option.

"Spear Online meets dentists where they are," said Ted Leonard , senior vice president of product. "Some are building foundational skills, others are expanding their clinical capabilities, and many are looking to refine specific techniques. The updated platform supports each of those needs with customized programs, CE tracking, and a collaborative community that helps clinicians apply what they learn and advance their practice."

Dentists can explore the updated platform and create a Discover account at https://account.speareducation.com/register .

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through a combination of innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com .

