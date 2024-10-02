Spear Education Launches Navigator, an Innovative Dental Team Training and Coaching Program

Clinical excellence and streamlined management come together to help practices optimize operations and growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, today announces the debut of its team training program, Navigator . Designed to provide coaching support with guided team learning, Navigator tackles the key challenges that often disrupt dental practice workflows and equips teams to address common challenges such as staffing, scheduling, billing, and effective patient communication.

Spear has developed this approach and curriculum based on working with thousands of successful dental teams. Navigator addresses pain points dentists face every day, including how to effectively onboard, retain, and develop dental teams amid continued staffing shortages.

The Navigator program helps any dental practice learn these best practices so they can build new skills together, implement efficient workflows, and confidently manage staffing issues to drive growth. It also focuses on achieving financial health and operational excellence, all backed by the guidance of an experienced coach.

"We developed Navigator to marry clinical excellence with management excellence," said Steve Ratcliff , DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Spear Education. "Our goal is to relieve dentists from the burdens of business management so they can focus on providing optimal patient care. Navigator is not just a coaching tool; it's a full-scale solution created to help dental practices thrive."

Key features of Navigator include:

Layered Learning Approach : Navigator offers a unique blend of live events, virtual training, and team activities, giving dental practices the flexibility to learn and implement concepts on their own terms.

Tailored Operational Partnership : The program prepares an operational partner (e.g. an office manager or another designated team member) to manage the back-end business and team training, freeing dentists to focus on clinical care.

Self-Paced, Guided Training: The program is built to empower internal leaders to enact changes in their practice, while providing additional support through an assigned coach and quarterly action plans.

All-In-One System: Unlike other programs that require outsourcing for additional training, Navigator provides all necessary resources in one package, including continued education for clinical skills and business training.

Four-Pillar Framework: Navigator's system is built on four essential pillars that a dental team needs to master for success, including foundational systems, team alignment, business efficiencies, and clinical excellence.

With Navigator, dental practices can achieve lasting success by aligning leadership, operational efficiency, and team synergy. This holistic approach enables dentists to focus on what they do best–providing outstanding patient care—while the practice grows.

To take a short evaluation for personalized insights into your practice, please visit: https://speareducation.outgrow.us/press

About Spear Education

Spear Education is a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through a combination of innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

