Spear named to the 2018 Washington Business Journal List of Best Places to Work

The Washington Business Journal's Annual Best Places to Work program honors 100 Greater Washington companies that scored highest among hundreds of employers that participated in Quantum Workplace's annual employee engagement survey. The Best Places to Work results are quantitative, based on survey responses from employees themselves, rather than a panel of outside judges.

"Our focus since inception has been creating a professional, dynamic work environment and culture that our employees (Spearmates) would be proud to discuss with their professional peers, customers and families," stated Gino Antonelli, Co-Founder and President of Spear, Inc. "Our Spearmates are invaluable to Spear's success and we want to make sure they continue to grow with us."

The 2018 WBJ Best Places to Work award is the latest recognition earned by Spear, Inc. Most recently, Spear was named GovCon 2017 Federal Contractor of the Year, SECAF 2017 Government Contractor of the Year, ACG 2017 Emerging Growth Company of the Year, Washington Technology Fast 50 2017, and earned a prestigious spot on the 2017 Inc. 500|5000 List.

About Spear, Inc.

Spear, Inc. was founded with a mission to deliver superior, IT solutions, cybersecurity, and data analytics services for business partners and federal agency clients. Led by our team of industry veterans, Spear combines the winning attributes of large business pedigree with small business agility and drive. Our depth of experience coupled with personalized attention leads to timely response, innovative decision making, and flexibility to market needs, changes, and trends for our customers. Spear understands today's economic climate that challenges government agencies to "do more with less". Delivering value and exceeding customer expectations is at the core of everything we do.

Our solutions/performance/results-driven approach reflects the passion and entrepreneurial spirit of its founders. Spear is also an Elite status Splunk partner. For more information about Spear, please visit www.spear-inc.net.

About the Washington Business Journal

The Washington Business Journal is owned and operated by American City Business Journals, the nation's largest publisher of metropolitan business newspapers. American City Business Journals also includes Bizjournals, the new media division, which operates the Web sites for each of the company's 43 business journal markets. The Washington Business Journal has been Greater Washington's leading source of business news and information for 30 years, providing over 150,000 business executives with comprehensive news on local people and their companies, as well as industry trends, tips and strategies and award-winning critical analysis. For more information, please visit www.washingtonbusinessjournal.com.

