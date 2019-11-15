SPEAR Physical Therapy Opens in Westchester County--its First Clinic Outside of NYC

Located at 220 Tompkins Avenue, Pleasantville, NY 10570, this new physical therapy clinic is only four blocks from the Metro North Train and Westchester Bee-Line Bus stops. It is also conveniently accessible via the Taconic State Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway, and Routes 141 and 117.

"Expanding into Westchester allows us to bring our award-winning clinical excellence and customer-first approach to New Yorkers who, in the past, would have had to travel to New York City for SPEAR's unique healing experience," said Dan Rootenberg, PT, DPT, CSCS, CEO & Co-founder of SPEAR Physical Therapy. "We put a lot of thought into this decision and are proud to be able to stay true to our mission of getting New Yorkers back to life, while also being able to expand our impact north of NYC."

Kyle Stupi, PT, DPT, CSCS and Westchester native, will be the Clinical Director of SPEAR Westchester in Pleasantville. Kyle became the perfect internal candidate for this clinic, a partnership with premier athlete training facility, Athlete's Warehouse. Kyle is a former Ivy League student-athlete on Columbia University's football team, as well as the former Clinical Director of SPEAR's Chelsea location in Manhattan.

About SPEAR Physical Therapy

Founded in a single room in Midtown Manhattan in 1999, the company has now grown to 19 locations that improve the lives of over 32,000 patients each year. SPEAR has become the highest-rated physical therapy practice in NYC, with a 97.3% patient satisfaction rating and an average of 4.85-Star reviews online. Its quality of service and rapid growth have earned it significant recognition in recent months, including being the first private physical therapy company to ring the opening bell on the NY Stock Exchange, being profiled in the NY Post's feature on democratic leadership, and being named the Nation's Top Physical Therapy Practice by the American Physical Therapy Association's Private Practice Section.

