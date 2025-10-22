Spear Physical Therapy Opens State of the Art Sports Club Location

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Physical Therapy is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location: the Sports Club on the Upper West Side, located at 160 Columbus Avenue, 3rd Floor, inside Equinox.

Designed as Spear's "destination clinic" for athletes, the Sports Club offers the same five-star clinical care and patient experience Spear is known for, along with additional space, equipment, and specialized services to help athletes recover, perform, and excel in their sport.

The Sports Club is designed to bridge the gap between rehab and performance, ensuring every patient has access to professional-level equipment, education, and care.

This 3,000-square-foot facility includes:

1,200 square feet of open turf space for sport-specific assessment and interventions such as running, cutting, and jumping

A squat rack with bumper plates, sled, dumbbells, and other performance equipment

Blood flow restriction training, Normatec compression sleeves, and Blazepods for neurocognitive testing

In addition to its performance-focused offerings, Spear Sports Club continues to provide the full range of traditional physical therapy services that patients know and trust. The clinic is open to everyone, with no Equinox membership required. The same expert therapists and personalized care approach are available to all patients, regardless of their athletic background or goals.

"Our mission at the Sports Club is to bring the same level of care and performance support that professional athletes receive to anyone who identifies as an athlete," said Clyde Staley, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS, Clinical Director of the Sports Club. "We're here to help people not just recover from injury but also perform at their best—whether that means finishing a marathon, returning to competition, or simply feeling strong and confident."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit spearcenter.com or contact [email protected].

About Spear Physical Therapy

Founded in 1999, Spear has grown from a small treatment room in Midtown Manhattan to more than 70 clinics across the Tri-State Area. Twice recognized as the nation's top physical therapy practice, Spear delivers empathy-driven, personalized care that supports everyone from Olympic athletes to Broadway stars. With a commitment to clinical excellence and meaningful human connection, Spear helps people move better, feel better, and get back to what they love.

Learn more at spearcenter.com.

SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy