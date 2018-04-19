SPEAR Physical Therapy Welcomes CFO Jon Brilliant

"I am very honored to be SPEAR's first CFO and join an incredible team and culture. I will look to build upon our unrivaled patient experience and growth that Dan and the team have established," Jon said. "My goal is to leverage my extensive experience in using technology to improve the healthcare experience for our patients, as well develop the best strategy that will enable us to continue to fuel our growth."

Creating Jon's CFO position is an important milestone within SPEAR and coincides with significant growth and a number of recent accolades. In 2016 and 2017 the company's patient visits grew 54% and 46%, respectively. The company is on track to sustain similar growth in both areas in 2018. Some of SPEAR's recent accomplishments include receiving the Corporate Culture Award in 2018 by CEO Report for its commitment to fostering a collaborative and creative workplace, one of the company's top priorities. It was also recently chosen to appear in Chase Bank's national ad campaign, Mission Main Street, as a thriving small business committed to serving community interests. SPEAR is the only privately-held physical therapy company to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and was later featured on MSNBC for this achievement.

Prior to joining SPEAR, Jon helped usher in an era and an entirely new industry when becoming part of the founding team of WellDoc in 2005, which later became the first mobile app to obtain FDA clearance to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed by payers. Following his eight years at WellDoc, Jon, along with others personally affected by type 1 diabetes, co-founded Bigfoot Biomedical, a company dedicated to changing the paradigm of care for people living with insulin requiring diabetes by maximizing the leverage of health care providers through data, connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence. As Bigfoot's CFO and then Chief Strategy Officer, Jon helped lead Bigfoot's creation of a disruptive business model of a bundled monthly subscription service. During his professional career, Jon has been a senior advisor to Merck's Global Health Innovation Fund, and a venture capitalist with his own fund (Atelier), which was backed by Richemont, a large European-based fund (Syntek Capital), and the family office of the former owner of Harrods. Jon has raised and invested billions of dollars in public and private markets, even helping restructure the entire commercial debt of the country of Bolivia.

About SPEAR

SPEAR Physical Therapy, LLC is an award-winning NYC physical therapy practice with fifteen locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The company has been named to the Inc.5000 fastest growing company list four times and named by SmartCEO magazine as a Future50 company five times. Founded in 1999 by two athletes who wanted to provide a superior patient experience, SPEAR has rapidly grown to a team of over 250 people.

