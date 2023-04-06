Spearhead Administrative Services Celebrates One Year Anniversary

GREENVILLE, Del., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead Administrative Services ("SAS"), a premier administrator within private placement insurance markets, is pleased to celebrate its one year anniversary in April 2023.

"This milestone is a culmination of our team's dedication and hard work to grow our administration business into one of the top service providers within the private placement insurance marketplace," remarked Ken Foley, Chief Executive Officer. He further commented, "Over the last year we have accelerated the launch of new Separate Managed Account ("SMA") programs and Insurance Dedicated Fund ("IDF") solutions, in partnership with insurance professionals, wealth advisory, asset management, and insurance carrier platforms."

He added, "As this marketplace expands, we continue to invest in personnel, technology, and infrastructure so that we can drive new efficiencies into our business. We pride ourselves in making the process as simple and efficient as possible for our partners in the marketplace to both identify, as well as execute on new opportunities with clients. Thank you to our amazing team at SAS, as well as our partners, for their belief and trust in our vision for the PPLI and PPVA marketplace. This is just the beginning!"

About Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC

Spearhead Administrative Services ("SAS"), LLC is a premier administrator within private placement insurance markets. Its platform provides investment managers a robust and cost-efficient investment chassis for both Private Placement Life Insurance ("PPLI") and Private Placement Variable Annuity ("PPVA") contracts, which allows them to deliver bespoke investment solutions to their clients. SAS currently administers both SMA and IDF structures for onshore and offshore life insurance companies in the private placement insurance marketplace. SAS is headquartered in Greenville, DE.

All securities offered through The Leaders Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC.

