Spearhead Project Earth™ (SPE) Celebrates Completion of SPE Project Yardley Enhancement Initiative

We believe in thinking globally and providing special care to local communities. When Spearhead Global founded Spearhead Project Earth , we envisioned giving back to our community, preserving nature, and inspiring others to become environmental stewards. Today, as we continue our mission to eliminate plastic waste from the Delaware River and keep New Jersey and Pennsylvania waterways clean, we are grateful for the support we continue to receive.

This project was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the American Water Foundation, funding not only supported the project's goals but also helped alleviate further erosion along the riverbank due to watershed, enhancing the overall resilience of the area. Moreover, the addition of native plants will attract more pollinators, further supporting the ecosystem and surrounding plant life.

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water's commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation remains committed to participating and investing in organizations and programs that benefit the diverse communities served by American Water," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to further American Water's ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community."

Spearheaded by Spearhead Project Earth™ and supported by dedicated volunteers and local organizations, the project has transformed the space into a vibrant and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

Guided by insights from the Shade Tree Committee, native plants were carefully selected and added to enhance biodiversity and promote environmental sustainability. Kona Compost generously donated compost, providing essential nourishment for the newly introduced native plants to thrive in their new habitat. Volunteers played a crucial role in the project, dedicating their time and efforts to remove trash, clear overgrown brush, and eradicate invasive plants, restoring the natural beauty of the area.

Furthermore, the expertise of Shawn's Tree Service was enlisted to trim the trees in the vicinity, extending their lifespans and preserving the natural canopy for future generations to enjoy.

SPE extends its sincere gratitude to all volunteers, local organizations, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the project. Such as Yardley Refillery, who came out to almost every event! Together, their efforts have made a significant and positive impact on the community.

In addition to environmental enhancements, the project focused on improving accessibility and visitor amenities. A new railing was installed to facilitate access to the area, while additional seating was added to allow visitors to relax and enjoy the scenic view of the Delaware River after visiting the memorial site.

"We are thrilled to see the completion of the SPE Project Yardley," said Robert Catalano, Founder & President of SPE. "This collaborative effort exemplifies the spirit of community and the dedication of our residents to preserving and enhancing our local environment. The revitalized space will serve as a lasting tribute to our community and a cherished destination for generations to come."

Special recognition goes to David Applebaum, Yardley Councilman, whose support was vital to the birth of this project. His passion for the environment and for Yardley Borough is unmatched, and SPE is looking forward to supporting him on similar future projects.

Join us for a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 2pm - 5pm. Come learn more about what SPE has accomplished in Yardley, PA, along with all the good work we are doing for the environment and how you can get involved! Free snacks and water will be provided, and all visitors will receive a Spearhead Project Earth (SPE) hat.

About Spearhead Project Earth™

Spearhead Project Earth™, an independent non-profit foundation, 100% funded by Spearhead Global, a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) based in Yardley, PA, with global locations in the US, Mexico, Italy, India, and China.

https://www.spearheadprojectearth.org

About Spearhead Global

A leader in packaging innovation for spirits, food, and beverage brands. Spearhead Global delivers customized packaging solutions from creative brand design to manufacturing through a full suite of Physical Brand Enhancements™ that enable clients to stand apart from the competition. Founded in 2018 by Heather Fritzsche, CEO, and Robert Catalano, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder, the Spearhead team brings more than 50 years of collective experience enriched by Pioneer Partners around the world. The result: a proprietary packaging process and unparalleled relationships that ensure the execution of high-value business and brand-building goals for each client.

https://www.spearheadglobal.com

To receive more information about Spearhead Project Earth and to request interviews, please reach out to [email protected]

