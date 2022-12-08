SPEARMINT RHINO ANNOUNCE GRAND OPENING WEEKEND OF DALLAS NORTH GENTLEMEN'S CLUB

WEEKEND OF DECEMBER 9TH & 10TH HOSTED BY ADULT CELEBRITIES ABELLA DANGER & LEXY PANTERRA 10920 PETAL ST, DALLAS, TEXAS

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spearmint Rhino Companies Worldwide mark their continuing US expansion with the announcement of their Grand Opening Weekend for their newest venue, Dallas North. The venue is the company's latest addition to the growing portfolio of gentlemen's clubs and their second premises in the Lone Star state alongside their downtown Dallas venue.

Situated in the North East of Dallas on Petal Street, the venue will sit in the fast-growing metropolitan and cultural and commercial hub, the DFW Metroplex.

Set across an impressive space of 15,000 square feet, Dallas North is one of the company's flagship venues and largest spaces, featuring their trademark elevated interior architecture and distinctive house design with bold textile prints and textured walls, which stays true to the original Spearmint Rhino brand, launched in the 90's, with a modern flair geared towards Dallas' upscale clientele.

Next weekend's opening weekend is a two date affair, with adult superstars Abella Danger and Lexi Panterra hosting Friday and Saturday night respectively. Abella Danger is an American actress and model, quoted by Fortune as one of the most popular and in-demand performers in the adult business. Lexy Panterra is a creator, dancer, celebrity twerk instructor, recording artist, and songwriter. She is best known for her twerking videos on YouTube, along with her exercise program LexTwerkOut.

Speaking about the opening of Dallas North President and COO Kathy Vercher said, "Spearmint Rhino are thrilled to be opening our latest addition to the ever expanding portfolio of gentlemen's clubs in Dallas North. Featuring spectacular design which has been years in the making and of course, only the best live entertainers on the planet, our Dallas North club is a nightlife destination and a one stop shop for an unforgettable time. We're ready to give it the opening party it deserves this weekend, as we welcome Dallas' great and the good along with clientele from all the country and the world."

About Spearmint Rhino Dallas North: Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club North Dallas location features the most seductive topless entertainers , and offers guests a personalized experience with the very best in local food and drink choices, VIP bottle service, private VIP suites, guest appearances by some of the most in-demand adult stars in the industry. Spearmint Rhino North Dallas shows the biggest national and international sporting events including Pay-Per-View UFC fights and select boxing events .

About Spearmint Rhino Companies Worldwide, Inc.: Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide, Inc. is the world leader in premier live adult entertainment. The company operates a chain of gentlemen's clubs situated across the United States and United Kingdom. Founded in 1989 in Upland, California, the company has a portfolio of twenty-six venues. In California, their most densely populated state, Spearmint Rhino has venues in the City of Industry, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Rialto, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Torrance, and Van Nuys. Other venues across the United States include West Palm Beach, Boise, Dallas, Manhattan, Lexington, Carter Lake, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. In the UK, Spearmint Rhino currently has venues in Birmingham, London and Leicester. Spearmint Rhino also operates subsidiary brands Dames N' Games Topless Sports Bar & Grill, Blue Zebra Adult Cabaret, and California Girls.

