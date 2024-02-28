LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally celebrated for its premier adult entertainment, Spearmint Rhino today unveils its latest innovation: Rhino Society . This brand expansion marks a first entry into fashion, yet its core is deeply rooted in cultivating a lifestyle that epitomizes luxury, exclusivity, and the thrill of the taboo in nightlife.

A Unique Narrative Approach Evolves Every Season:

Spearmint Rhino Launches Rhino Society: A Bold Leap from Adult Entertainment to Fashion Storytelling

Taking a first of its kind approach in the space, Rhino Society is a narrative driven concept that will seasonally follow the spicy, controversial history of the iconic, yet mysterious brand. Rhino's leadership enlisted Creative Director Joey A.X : whose work with brands like Puma, Versace and dozens of household streetwear leaders, to take a unique approach which elevated the concept far past merch and into storytelling through fashion.

Months were spent digging through the archives to tell their story, starting at the beginning of their origins in the glitzy chaos of LA in 1989 for A.X, partner Jonathan Lee and Spearmint Rhino's visionary Director of Marketing Michael McShane.

Months Spent Researching The Wild History Of Spearmint Rhino:

"This couldn't be a merch line, or the same old trope. We consciously rooted this in storytelling as the cornerstone and threw out what was expected in every way. Going deeper into the narratives and those who really built the brand into the global institution was paramount. There were endless storyboards and decks, old photos and secret tales told that inspired the work. Fabric was just the canvas choice for storytelling and constantly evolving by season to include new characters, cities and clubs to unfold." Said the company.

Season One's Debut Collection Highlights:

Rhino Society's debut capsule contains traditional wearables, and will also feature unique one of ones and secret ranges for "Society Members"- inspired by and reflecting their venue's own naturally formed system. Instead of secret rooms, there are secret drops - but the concept came from weaving the club experience into a wearable format. The brand will eventually feature accessories and homegoods that will complement the seasonal drops.

Season One, entitled "Lost Angeles: Noir Nightmares & Neon Dreams", follows a beautiful young starlet who moves to LA where the glittering allure of Hollywood meets the captivating charm of the original Spearmint Rhino. They recounted a tale of a radiant starlet who arrives in LA in '89, her eyes filled with the silver screen's shimmering promises. Yet, her journey takes an exhilarating twist as she discovers an alternative path to stardom within the enigmatic embrace of the Spearmint Rhino. "With those heels on you're closer to Heaven" runs along the back of hoodies and OG brand marks, as well as pictures of models and slogans of the era that were vaulted. It also sets up what is to come in forthcoming collections.

They selected the perfect, period correct studios in LA to shoot the lookbook with real Rhino entertainers in September, shot by bi-coastal lifestyle photographer Maxwell Reichert and VHS style shorts from director Evan Hamilton (Griselda, Action Bronson, and the NBA).

The Secret NSFW LookBook:

They then turned that lookbook into a late 80's adult magazine inspired experience available for Society Members that violated all the social media platform guidelines.

Huge Collabs and Pop-Up Experiences To Come:

Hard at work for the future, yet rooted in the past- Rhino Society has pop-ups planned for their major market venues the world over- LA, Vegas, Dallas, NYC and more. There are A-List fashion collaborators aligned for capsules and collections, as well as rare one of ones and exclusive drops.

"Rhino Society isn't just fashion; it's an ethos," said Kathy Vercher, President of Spearmint Rhino. "We're channeling our legacy of unparalleled entertainment into creating a lifestyle brand that invites our audience to embrace the fullness of life's experiences."

To discover more and shop the debut collection, head to www.RhinoSociety.co and their Instagram home here.

