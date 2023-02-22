SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN, THE WORLD LEADER IN LIVE ADULT ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY AND GRAND OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST LUXURY SPORTS LOUNGE, MONARCH 47

The Secret Is Out: Spearmint Rhino Is NYC's Most Exclusive Ticket.

The 1 Year Anniversary Is a Coming Out Party for Manhattan's Hottest Venue

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Leader in Adult Entertainment, Spearmint Rhino boasts the who's who of pop culture amongst its highly exclusive clientele. The opportunity to expand their footprint and plant their gold and noir flag in the Big Apple was a cinch! Fast forward a year and it's become the city's best kept secret. You know what they say, try to keep anything a secret and word travels even faster. While clientele is always a secret never told, the Spearmint Rhino Manhattan location is a secret no more!

The five-floor venue left no stone unturned on its quest for perfection. From its neon lights dancing over patented gold leaf walls, to the stunningly beautiful entertainers curated from all over the globe, and its patterned custom leopard print carpet with stunning views overlooking the Hudson River, New York City's Spearmint Rhino is part boutique lounge, part surrealist fantasy world, and all parts mind blowing!

Each floor features a wholly different theme for customers, none better exemplified than Monarch 47. The lounge features state of the art media, and world class service from the venue's beautiful hostesses. A first of its kind interactive sports lounge complete with odds board featuring Fan Duel, Draft Kings, MGM and more.

"There's nothing in Manhattan like this, we've really pulled out all the stops in pursuit of that next level experience. We are providing boutique VIP hospitality, while offering the most comfortable place for guests and their friends to hang out and relax in" said Spearmint Rhino President Kathy Vercher.

The fourth floor boasts a labyrinth of luxurious private suites, where customers can personalize their experience by sliding walls, bottle service, music controlled by your own phone, and every amenity the modern guest could wish for.

If the fourth floor is the one everyone has clamored to experience, no doubt the fifth floor is the venue's crown jewel. Entitled The Hudson Room, it features a gorgeous wall of windows high above the city, overlooking the Hudson River from Hell's Kitchen. With breathtaking decor on a pallet of gold and electric pink, the floor features exclusive, private entertainment and table service.

"We threw out the playbook on what a gentlemen's club should be. We aimed at the art of experience, following all of our senses on our pursuit of the perfect environment. We wanted to craft a bespoke environment for the modern guest in this cutting-edge City." Vercher added.

On March 7th, Spearmint Rhino celebrates its "One Year Anniversary" and raises the curtain on Monarch 47. There will be live entertainment, invited VIP guests, DJ's spinning until 4 am and unique ambiance on every level. Spearmint Rhino will offer guests free Uber rides for from anywhere in Manhattan to the venue by calling 212-922-0995.

ABOUT SPEARMINT RHINO

Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs, founded in 1989, is the world leader in upscale adult entertainment. Each club offers a personalized experience with the very best in local food and drink choices, unmatched entertainment, hospitality and live shows. Open 7 days a week, virtually every day of the year. There is no competition for Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs.

For additional details, hospitality packages, bookings, bottle service and more visit www.SpearmintRhino.com.

