SPEARMINT RHINO PITTSBURGH PRESENTS "STEEL CITY CAGE RAGE": A FUSION OF INTENSE, IN-YOUR-FACE ACTION & UNBRIDLED FUN!

"It's ADRENALINE-PUMPING fierce and furious girl fights meets bottle poppin' VIP BOOM-BOOM ROOM PARTY!" John Specht, Senior Vice-President. Spearmint Rhino Corporation.

PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearmint Rhino, the world leader in premier live adult entertainment, is thrilled to announce the arrival of "STEEL CITY CAGE RAGE" - an ELECTRIFYING, full-contact girl fights and party experience at Spearmint Rhino Pittsburgh. Taking place on the last Saturday of every month, this event promises non-stop action and excitement.

The grand opening night of "STEEL CITY CAGE RAGE" will be held on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, featuring three electrifying bouts at 10pm, 11pm, and Midnight. The highlight of the night will be a "Grudge Match" main event that is guaranteed to leave you craving for more. With a total prize purse exceeding $1500, the stakes are high, and the pre-fight intensity is already palpable. The renowned Southside Boxing Club will referee the cage and provide corner consultations. Adding to the allure, the bodacious Round Card Girls, Spearmint Rhino's finest VIP dancers, will grace the event.

"STEEL CITY CAGE RAGE" is set to captivate from start to finish. The event will be hosted by a celebrity lineup of entertainment and sports personalities, including the outrageous comedian MATT LIGHT, radio personality PORTIA FOXX, "Mr. Olympia" RAYMONT EDMONDS on Opening Night, then if that's not enough add on super genius MARK MADDEN in August. PEDRO'S Playhouse and DJ HOLLYWOOD will create an electrifying atmosphere with a sensational A-LIST crowd and an energetic music mix that will make your body pump and the speaker's thump. For your convenience, valet parking and VIP services will be available upon arrival. Admission starts at $20. Please note that these are exhibition fights meant solely for entertainment purposes.

ABOUT SPEARMINT RHINO PITTSBURGH

Experience the epitome of adult entertainment at the world-famous Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club, Pittsburgh's number one gentlemen's club and sports lounge located in Three Rivers! Open daily, our enchanting entertainers ensure that your experience is nothing short of extraordinary. Pamper yourself with VIP bottle service, indulge in opulent private VIP suites, and be captivated by live appearances from adult stars.

At Spearmint Rhino, the possibilities for unforgettable experiences are endless. For additional details, hospitality packages, bookings, bottle service, and more, please visit spearmintrhinopgh.com. Stay connected with Spearmint Rhino Pittsburgh on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates and exclusive content.

SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN, THE WORLD LEADER IN LIVE ADULT ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY AND GRAND OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST LUXURY SPORTS LOUNGE, MONARCH 47

