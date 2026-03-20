Spear's Landscape Celebrates 25 Years in Business

ROGERS, Minn., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear's Landscape, a celebrated company known for high-end landscaping, outdoor living, and delivering an elevated client experience, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026. Jeff Spear founded Spear's Landscape with the goal of designing and installing outdoor spaces that exceed customers' expectations. And for the last 25 years, the company has done exactly that.

Bringing Luxury to Your Backyard

A beautiful yard transformed into an oasis by Spear's Landscape, complete with an inground pool Spear's Landscape outdoor living project including a patio, firepit, and high-end landscaping

Spear's Landscape is more than a simple landscaping company. Their team of designers and installers are masters of their crafts, with years of experience creating outdoor spaces that inspire awe. They will transform your property into a stunning display of artistry, perfectly blending softscapes, hardscapes, outdoor structures, lighting, and more.

Custom Designs to Match Your Vision

The experts at Spear's Landscape focus on creating a design that weaves together all your needs and desires for your outdoor space. They treat every project as a partnership, listening to your ideas and building them into fully-fledged concepts for you to review. You'll have the opportunity to see a realistic and detailed 3D model of your space before they ever break ground or start installing.

A Higher Standard of Service and Craftsmanship

Every project with Spear's Landscape is approached with a commitment to an exceptional client experience. Their team takes the time to understand your vision, carefully considering every element to ensure a seamless and refined result. Every detail, no matter how small, is handled with care, creating outdoor spaces that not only look stunning but feel intentionally crafted for the people who enjoy them. The result is a personalized experience defined by quality, trust, and lasting satisfaction.

Spear's Landscape Looks Forward to the Future

After 25 years in business, Spear's Landscape has built powerful momentum that continues to drive the team toward new and innovative projects. They push the boundaries of landscape design every day, and they are constantly looking for new opportunities to create something beautiful. To learn more about this family-owned and operated company, visit spearslandscape.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Spear

[email protected]

763-463-9535

SOURCE Spear's Landscape