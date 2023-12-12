Spec and Identiq Partner to Deliver Identity Validation to Fraud Teams Worldwide

Identiq's network of over 3 billion identities will now be a part of Spec's end-to-end fraud prevention solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spec , a leading cybersecurity firm, and Identiq , the private network for identity validation, announced today a partnership that brings Identiq's peer-to-peer validation technology to Spec's customer journey security platform, offering unparalleled fraud prevention solutions to companies globally.

This integration marks a significant milestone in the risk and fraud ecosystem as it enables Spec's customers to easily incorporate Identiq into their existing tech stack and leverage first-party data from some of the world's largest companies who are on the Identiq network to:

Make more accurate risk-based decisions

Approve more accounts and transactions while reducing risk and liability

Improve customer experiences while increasing efficiency and ROI

"We are thrilled to partner with Spec and empower more companies to collaborate with each other and make better decisions," said Itay Levy, co-Founder and CEO of Identiq. "This partnership furthers our mission to identify trusted and valued customers together."

"Our partners help fulfill the reality of a fully secured customer journey for the companies we protect," said Nate Kharrl, co-Founder and CEO of Spec. "We're excited to be partnering with Identiq to help our customers quickly deploy Identiq to mitigate losses and facilitate expanded business avenues with minimal risk."

More than 98% of online users are reliable consumers who have already been validated by many businesses across the globe. Identiq helps network members leverage the trust that has already been established and allows them to let users in, providing them a friction-free experience at any touchpoint in the customer journey.

Identiq is now available to Spec customers for evaluation and implementation. For more information visit Spec .

About Spec

Spec is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in advanced fraud detection and defense, providing enterprises with unparalleled fraud security solutions. With a commitment to innovation, Spec is dedicated to protecting businesses against emerging threats and security challenges.

About Identiq

Identiq is a private network for identity validation that empowers companies to safely collaborate with each other in order to validate trusted customers–without sharing any sensitive data or identifiable information. Our peer-to-peer technology helps some of the world's largest companies to identify good customers, fight fraud, and offer better experiences throughout the digital journey.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Spec:

May Calceta Wong

Head of Growth Marketing

may@specprotected.com

Identiq:

Pola Zen

VP of Marketing

pola@identiq.com

SOURCE Identiq; Spec