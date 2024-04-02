Specac, Ltd Acquires Harrick Scientific

Merger forms a global leader of FTIR and spectroscopy accessories.

ORPINGTON, England, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specac, Ltd ("Specac"), a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners and leader in the design and manufacture of spectroscopy accessories and sample prep solutions, announced today the acquisition of Harrick Scientific, Inc ("Harrick"), a well-known manufacturer of high-quality spectroscopy equipment and optical components. The newly combined companies will drive new synergies and growth between two recognized leaders in the spectroscopy OEM accessories market.

Laurie Miller, President of Harrick, comments, "As a family-founded business, we are incredibly proud of the successful business we've grown thanks to the dedication of our talented Harrick team. We are excited to begin this new chapter alongside an industry leader like Specac. Together, with the expertise of Ampersand, we will continue our growth journey to becoming the global provider of full-scale accessories for FTIR and other spectroscopy techniques."

As part of the transaction, Dave Patteson, Ampersand Partner, will serve as interim CEO and Board Member of Specac. Ampersand Executive Advisor, Henry Dubina, Ampersand Operating Partner, Jay Ray and Ampersand General Partner David Parker will also join the Specac Board.

Interim CEO Dave Patteson says, "The merger into Specac will enable various new applications across a diverse range of end markets. Specac and Harrick have complementary and high-quality product offerings, long-standing client relationships, and impressive track records of continual innovation. By joining forces, we will build a more robust platform of life sciences-oriented product solutions serving a broader range of OEM customers."

David Parker, General Partner at Ampersand, adds, "Our investment in Harrick and Specac is well-aligned with Ampersand's strategy of accelerating growth-oriented life sciences organizations that have established themselves as market leaders. The Companies are well-positioned to build upon their success, and we look forward to working alongside the management teams to support their growth priorities."

About Harrick Scientific, Inc.

Since its beginnings in 1969, Harrick Scientific has advanced the frontiers of optical spectroscopy through its innovations to transmission, internal reflection, external reflection, diffuse reflection, and emission spectroscopy. The president and founder of the corporation, Dr. N. J. Harrick, pioneered internal reflection spectroscopy and became the principal developer of this technique. Harrick Scientific offers a large selection of standard and custom-built accessories for IR and UV-VIS spectrometers. Many of these attachments were originally forerunners in their field and their contemporary versions are considered industry standards. Harrick Scientific continues to introduce innovative new products. In addition to these state-of-the-art accessories, Harrick Scientific supplies a complete line of optical elements, including windows, ATR plates, prisms, and hemispheres. Learn more at harricksci.com.

About Specac, Ltd.

Specac manufactures Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) accessories, Sample Preparation/XRF, Process Cells, IR polarisers products for atomic and molecular spectroscopy. These products include ATR accessories, specular reflectance accessories, diffuse reflectance accessories, liquid transmission and gas transmission cells, as well as infrared and terahertz wire grid polarisers, bench-top hydraulic presses, KBr pellet presses, XRF pellet presses, thin film-making kits and evacuable pellet dies. For online optical spectroscopy or FTIR analysis, Specac offers a comprehensive range of NIR Process Cells suitable for liquid and gas/vapour analysis. Learn more at specac.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

