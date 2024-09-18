Special Aerospace Services Appoints Dan Dumbacher as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer

Dan Dumbacher to Drive Innovation and Growth for SAS, Bringing Decades of Human Spaceflight Expertise to the Role

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a leader in space and defense engineering, hardware, and mission critical communications technology is proud to announce the appointment of Dan Dumbacher as its new Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer (CISO). Dumbacher, a renowned figure in the aerospace industry, brings over 30 years of experience, including significant contributions to NASA's human spaceflight programs and his current role as CEO of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

In his new role at SAS, Dumbacher will focus on accelerating the company's innovation strategy, integrating diverse capabilities, and leveraging his vast technical expertise to assure the successful delivery of SAS products and services. As the former Program Director for NASA's Exploration Systems Development, Dumbacher helped lead high-profile efforts including the Space Launch System (SLS), Orion spacecraft, and ground systems integration—key programs pivotal to the future of human space exploration. His depth of knowledge and leadership will help drive SAS's growth trajectory and foster a culture of collaboration within the organization.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dan to the SAS leadership team," said Heather Bulk, CEO of Special Aerospace Systems. "His unparalleled experience with NASA's human spaceflight initiatives, combined with his leadership at AIAA, uniquely positions him to help us take SAS to the next level. Dan's ability to unite diverse teams, foster innovation, and drive successful outcomes will be critical as we continue to expand our efforts in the space and defense industries."

At SAS, Dumbacher will lead strategic initiatives to enhance product and service delivery while driving innovation across the company's portfolio. His background at AIAA will also help SAS explore new growth opportunities and establish itself as a global leader in aerospace solutions. Dumbacher will continue his involvement with the NASA Advisory Council and other volunteer boards, furthering efforts to grow a diverse and inclusive aerospace workforce.

"SAS is at an exciting point of growth, and I look forward to joining the team to help drive the next wave of innovation," said Dan Dumbacher. "With a focus on delivering technical excellence and fostering an innovative environment, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients and contribute to the future of the space industry. I'm also committed to continuing my work with the NASA Advisory Council and volunteer organizations to further the development of the aerospace workforce, which is crucial for our nation's future competitiveness."

Dumbacher's recent accolade as the 2024 recipient of the Allyship Award by Women in Aerospace further underscores his commitment to inclusion and support of underrepresented groups within the aerospace community.

About Dan Dumbacher:

Dan Dumbacher was most recently CEO of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and has had a distinguished career in aerospace, including serving as Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Division. At NASA, Dumbacher led the development and integration of the Space Launch System, Orion spacecraft, and other critical ground systems, overseeing a team of 5,000 and managing a $3 billion annual budget. Dumbacher is a recipient of multiple awards, including NASA's Silver Snoopy Award and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

About Special Aerospace Services (SAS):

SAS provides engineering services, missile defense solutions, mission critical communications technologies, and manufacturing support to NASA, the Department of Defense, and the commercial space sector. The SAS team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. To learn more about SAS, please visit: https://sasaerospace.com.

