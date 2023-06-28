Special Aerospace Services Awarded Space Act Agreement with NASA to Develop Commercial, Autonomous Maneuvering Unit

News provided by

Special Aerospace Services

28 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

AMU technology will further space exploration for future generations

BOULDER, Colo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services, the leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware solutions for the aerospace industry, has been awarded a Space Act Agreement (SAA) by NASA to develop a commercial version of an Autonomous Maneuvering Unit (AMU) to be used in civil, commercial, and national security missions. Awarded under the second Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities (CCSC-2) initiative, the AMU system will allow safer assembly of commercial LEO (low Earth orbit) space stations, servicing, retrieval, and inspection of in-space systems. 

Continue Reading
Prototype of Special Aerospace Services’ Autonomous Maneuvering Unit
Prototype of Special Aerospace Services’ Autonomous Maneuvering Unit

"This agreement is critical in providing expertise, historical data, lessons learned, and access to NASA personnel in order for SAS to accelerate our commercial development of the AMU technology," said Special Aerospace Services Chief Technical Officer & Co-Founder Tim Bulk.

SAS has spent the last three years investing in in-space servicing technology, propulsion, and robotic technology, specifically in the prototype development of the AMU and the Astronaut Assist-AMU for commercial in-space servicing and mobility applications.

"SAS' AMU technology will rapidly advance commercial space-related efforts," said Special Aerospace Services President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Bulk. "We look forward to this partnership and long-term collaboration with NASA."

About Special Aerospace Services
Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware. Special Aerospace Services, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, SAS Flight Factory, offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and launch services for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keeping the dream of space exploration alive for future generations.

Media Contact
Kalie Marsch
[email protected]

SOURCE Special Aerospace Services

Also from this source

Special Aerospace Services Welcomes Dan Merenda to Lead SAS Flight Factory

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.