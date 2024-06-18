Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Breaks Ground on New SAS Campus Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a leading space and defense engineering, hardware, and communications technology solutions platform, is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its new flexible, multi-use manufacturing facility, the 'SAS Campus', in Huntsville, Alabama. This state-of-the-art facility, located at Cummings Research Park, will span over 40,000 square feet, including 30,000 square feet of flexible manufacturing space.

Heather Bulk, CEO of Special Aerospace Services, expressed her enthusiasm for SAS Campus: "This new facility has been a long time coming, and we are really excited to begin building it to help our clients solve some of the toughest problems in the space and defense industries. Our presence in Huntsville, particularly in Cummings Research Park, positions us perfectly to leverage the proximity to key talent and industry partners."

The facility is designed to be highly responsive to customer needs, capable of supporting everything from kitting and staging of individual parts for client manufacturing and assembly, to building dedicated systems and subsystems for major programs. With modular manufacturing space and the capability to handle Top Secret level work in the four high bays, the new facility will be a versatile asset for SAS and its clients.

The groundbreaking of SAS Campus follows the recent acquisitions of Willbrook Solutions and Quintron Systems by SAS, further enhancing SAS' capabilities to better serve its clients in the space and missile defense industries.

Construction is expected to be completed in approximately 14 months, with the facility set to create up to 60 new high-paying jobs in the Huntsville area. Fuqua & Partners Architects are responsible for designing the building. Brasfield & Gorrie is the construction company building the facility, with Freedom Real Estate & Capital, LLC managing the overall project.

About Cummings Research Park Cummings Research Park is the second-largest research park in the country and the fourth-largest in the world. It is one of the world's leading science and technology business parks, housing a mixture of Fortune 500 companies, local and international high-tech enterprises, U.S. space and defense agencies, thriving business incubators, and competitive higher-education institutions.

About Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware with facilities in California, Colorado and Alabama. Special Aerospace Services offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware systems for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. To learn more about SAS, please visit: www.specialaerospaceservices.com.

