Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Welcomes Andy Crocker as New Vice President of Business Development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services (SAS), the leader in space and defense engineering, hardware, and communications technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Crocker as the new Vice President of Business Development. With an impressive 28-year career in aerospace and defense, Andy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the dynamic SAS team.

Andy Crocker

In his new role, Andy will lead business development initiatives, driving strategic projects, fostering key partnerships, and identifying growth opportunities. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of SAS.

"We are delighted to welcome Andy Crocker to the SAS team as our new Vice President of Business Development. Andy's extensive experience and proven leadership in aerospace and defense will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth," said Special Aerospace Services' Chief Executive Officer Heather Bulk. "His strategic vision and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of SAS."

Prior to SAS, Andy served in senior positions in business development, program management, and engineering at Leidos Dynetics, Orion Propulsion, Andrews Space, Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, Aerojet, SpaceWorks Engineering, and Pratt & Whitney. His exceptional track record in growth and strategy makes him the ideal leader to propel the SAS Business Development team forward.

"I'm excited to join the incredible team at SAS and look forward to contributing to our strategic growth," said Andy Crocker. "It's an honor to be part of an organization that is providing the next generation of space and defense solutions for our clients."

About Special Aerospace Services (SAS): SAS is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware with facilities in California, Colorado and Alabama. Special Aerospace Services offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware systems for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. To learn more about SAS, please visit: www.specialaerospaceservices.com.

