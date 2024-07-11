Special Competitive Studies Project Announces Co-Chairs for the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) announced today the chairs for the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy. This initiative will be led by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), and SCSP President and CEO Ylli Bajraktari. The goal of the Commission is to position the United States at the forefront of the fusion energy race.

As the world stands at the cusp of an energy revolution, we recognize the urgent need to integrate the advancements in fusion science with practical policy and strategic frameworks. The Commission will also include esteemed leaders from academia, government, and industry, to focus on aligning the ecosystem around scaling fusion energy.

Senator Maria Cantwell has been leading Congressional efforts to transition to a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient energy system. As a senior Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources and Finance Committees, she has helped enact dozens of laws aimed at diversifying U.S. energy sources and promoting energy independence. As Chair of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, she led passage of the CHIPS & Science Act which authorized nearly $7 billion for fusion-related R&D and pilot projects. "Fusion is inherently clean, inherently safe, and could one day soon provide vast amounts of the type of power we need to tackle the climate crisis," said Sen. Cantwell. "The State of Washington is the world's leading hub for fusion energy, so I am honored to serve as commission co-chair and help make fusion a commercial reality."

Senator Jim Risch is a long-time champion of energy security and of diverse energy sources. Through his work on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and his leadership on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he continues to shape Congress' approach to the energy and technology competition. "The Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy offers the opportunity to further explore the potential behind fusion technology and its role in clean energy development," said Sen. Risch. "It is an honor to be chosen as a co-chair of the commission, and I look forward to learning how our technology is progressing and how America can lead the world on fusion."

The 12-member Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy, first announced in Fall 2023 at SCSP's Global Emerging Technology Summit, comes at a critical moment. Global competitors, notably China, have significantly increased their investment and advancements in fusion technology. The Commission aims to position the United States not only as the leader in fusion science but also in its scaling as the technology matures. The Commission will hold sessions throughout 2024.

This effort represents a step towards ensuring U.S. leadership in a transformative energy technology, with implications for national security, economic prosperity, and sustainability. The Commission's work will lay the foundation for a future where fusion energy could be the key pillar of global energy infrastructure.

