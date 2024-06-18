Special Competitive Studies Project Releases a National Action Plan for U.S. Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) released today the "National Action Plan for U.S. Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing ." SCSP is developing a series of national action plans to establish U.S. leadership in key technology areas. This action plan addresses advanced manufacturing, a convergence of technologies applied to industrial production.

The action plan's purpose is to improve the competitiveness of the U.S. manufacturing sector by accelerating deployment of technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and additive manufacturing. It calls for a combination of national-level moonshots, significant investments in federal programs that facilitate technology adoption, redoubled efforts in manufacturing-related R&D, and policy moves to train the future manufacturing workforce.

"Recent public policy, including investments in industrial policy and trade measures, has underscored the importance of advanced manufacturing," said Professor of the Practice at MIT and former Special Assistant to the President for Manufacturing, Elisabeth Reynolds. "Driving the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies at scale can help the United States achieve objectives related to national and economic security including defense, energy, and health security. It is also a pathway to higher productivity and quality jobs."

"Manufacturing is the next frontier for technological innovation," said SCSP Senior Director for Economy Liza Tobin. "Applying emerging technologies like AI to the industrial sector can help the United States close the gap with its primary strategic rival, the People's Republic of China."

For more information about the "National Action Plan for U.S. Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing," please contact SCSP Senior Director for Communications and Public Affairs, Tara Rigler, at [email protected]i . For more information about SCSP, visit us on our website , and subscribe for regular newsletter and podcast updates at 2-2-2 .

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project