Special Competitive Studies Project Releases A Vision for Competitiveness

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) released today "A Vision for Competitiveness: Mid-Decade Opportunities for Strategic Victory. " The report outlines a strategy for how the United States should bolster national strength, grow alliances, rebuild deterrence, catalyze American prosperity, and ensure U.S. leadership in the coming era of AI-driven technological innovation.

Building on SCSP's " Mid-Decade Challenges to National Competitiveness ," released in September 2022, the Vision's message is strategic confidence. "In 'A Vision for Competitiveness: Mid-Decade Opportunities for Strategic Victory,' we outline what winning looks like and, specifically, why prevailing in the technological competition is critical to winning," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "Only a decisive strategy can seize the moment and rejuvenate confidence in our institutions, fortify global leadership, and secure national interests for decades to come."

The report notes that the United States and its allies are confronted with an unprecedented sustained attack on the world order by a new Axis of Disruptors - China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea - and face a technological wave that has the potential to irreversibly shape the future of not just the United States, but civilization as a whole. The report makes policy recommendations across technological, societal, foreign policy, defense, intelligence, and economic domains. Among these recommendations are foundational national moonshot programs for six transformative technologies that will provide the United States with the best path to continue leading the world toward a future where innovation uplifts humanity and strengthens the bonds of freedom and collaboration. The six transformative technologies are: Artificial General Intelligence, Biotech, Advanced Networks, Compute, Energy, and Advanced Manufacturing.

The report recommends specific ways for the deployment of emerging technologies for national defense and to secure U.S. interests. It also argues that the United States has the opportunity to spur enduring economic advantage, by restoring lost production capacity, deepen strategic trade and investment relationships with allies and partners, and ensure its workforce can compete in an era characterized by the convergence of physical and digital technologies.

For more information about the report, please contact Tara Rigler at [email protected] .

