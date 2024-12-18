Special Court of Review Exonerates Judge Ursula A. Hall

Ruling Affirms Judicial Integrity and Diligence

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal decision, the Special Court of Review, appointed by the Honorable Nathan Hecht, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, fully exonerated Judge Ursula A. Hall, judge of the 165th civil district court, in Houston, Harris County, Texas. The ruling follows an appeal of a Public Reprimand issued by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct on April 15, 2024. In its opinion issued on December 13, 2024, the Special Court of Review decidedly found,

Judge Ursula A. Hall

"…the evidence does not show that Judge Hall failed to comply with the law, neglected assigned matters, or failed to maintain professional competence."

After finding that the evidence did not support the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct's charges the Special Court of Review promptly vacated the public reprimand. Furthermore, the Special Court of Review dismissed all charges, underscoring Judge Hall's steadfast commitment to justice and her exemplary service as a judge.

"The evidence demonstrates that Judge Hall adheres to and respects the law," the Special Court of Review's opinion affirmed.

The ruling highlighted Judge Hall's dedication, noting her impressive record of managing large caseloads, her consistently high clearance rate, and her fair treatment of all litigants.

"I'm grateful for the opinion from the Special Court of Review. I strive everyday to handle the thousands of cases that are assigned to my courtroom with diligence and attention to detail, ensuring that each case is handled in accordance with the law," Judge Hall tributed.

Judge Hall manages as many as 3,400 cases annually, many of which involve complex motions. Despite this substantial workload, she successfully clears approximately 1,200 cases each year. For four of the past seven years, her clearance rate exceeded 100%, ranking her among the top five civil judges in Harris County.

This decision of the Special Court of Review not only clears Judge Hall of all charges but also sets a significant precedent for recognizing the challenges faced by judges managing demanding caseloads. In assessing the entire matter the Special Court of Review concluded Judge Hall was delivering thoughtful justice and fairness.

The Special Court of Review hearing the appeal consists of the Honorable Gina M. Benavides, Senior Justice of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals, presiding by appointment; the Honorable Robbie Partida-Kipness, Justice of the Fifth Court of Appeals, participating by appointment; and the Honorable Erin A. Nowell, Justice of the Fifth Court of Appeals, participating by appointment.

https://scjc.texas.gov/opinions/

https://aubreyrtaylor.blogspot.com/2024/12/judge-ursula-hall-vindicated-by-all.html

