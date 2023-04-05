Special Education Teacher Training Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing demand for special educators - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global special education teacher training market size is estimated to increase by USD 868.49 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period. The increased demand for special educators is one of the major drivers supporting the special education teacher training market growth. Students in special education schools are required to have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), which requires the expertise of SEN teachers. This drives the demand for SEN teacher training courses. Teachers can be certified to teach at different grade levels, including early intervention and middle-level education and the demand for SEN teachers may vary among different countries and school levels. Additionally, the demand from areas such as childcare service centers, hospitals, and residential treatment programs is increasing. Hence, factors like the growing demand for special educators drives the demand for the global market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and Forecast (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Special Education Teacher Training Market

Global Special Education Teacher Training Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on courses (formal education programs and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the formal education programs segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. Formal education programs generally consist of institutes providing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the field of special education teacher training, along with teacher licensing courses. The growing demand for special education teachers, along with increased job prospects from developed as well as developing regions, fuel the growth of this segment. In many countries across the world, it is mandatory for individuals to obtain formal education in the field of special education and licensing from government bodies to become special education teachers. Hence, the number of institutions providing degrees in the field of special education teacher training has increased phenomenally in the past few years and is expected to rise further during the forecast period.

Special education teacher training market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global special education teacher training market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer special education teacher training in the market are American University, APTTI Academy, Capella University, George Mason University, London College of Teachers and Trainers LLP, Montclair State University, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Divyangjan, Times and Trends Academy, University of Kansas, and Western Governors University and others.

Vendor Offerings -

American University - The company provides teacher education that offers students access to cutting-edge research, innovative partnerships with educational organizations, and a progressive curriculum with on-campus or online options which includes MA teaching, MA teaching online, and MA special education.

The company provides teacher education that offers students access to cutting-edge research, innovative partnerships with educational organizations, and a progressive curriculum with on-campus or online options which includes MA teaching, MA teaching online, and MA special education. Capella University - The company provides MS in Education, a special education teaching which is implemented for specialized teaching, building effective curricula, and collaborates with other professionals to drive positive outcomes for diverse students of all abilities.

The company provides MS in Education, a special education teaching which is implemented for specialized teaching, building effective curricula, and collaborates with other professionals to drive positive outcomes for diverse students of all abilities. George Mason University - The company provides a concentration in general curriculum K 12, a concentration in visual impairments licensure PK 12, concentration in adapted curriculum K 12.

The company provides a concentration in general curriculum K 12, a concentration in visual impairments licensure PK 12, concentration in adapted curriculum K 12. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Geography Overview

By geography, the global special education teacher training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global special education teacher training market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the special education teacher training market in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing emphasis on childcare and rising enrollments in special education schools will facilitate the special education teacher training market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities - Download a Sample Report

Special Education Teacher Training Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growth in inclusive education is one of the key special education teacher training market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Inclusive education involves both general students and special students in a single classroom. The growth of inclusive classrooms across regions is catapulted because of the increasing number of government initiatives such as the Learning in Classroom Movement in China and the advent of policies that enable special students to learn in the general classroom. This trend of inclusive classrooms is more prominent in developed economies such as the US and the UK, along with a few economies in APAC such as China and Thailand, resulting in increased demand for teachers who are proficient in both general classes as well as special education classes. Hence, the growth in inclusive education drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

High training costs are one of the major factors hindering the special education teacher training market growth. Due to the growing demand for special education teacher training courses across regions, there is an increase in the number of short-term courses, ranging from a few weeks to a few months in the market. Traditionally, graduate and postgraduate courses offered by vendors in the market were of high duration, ranging anywhere between two to four years. The training is not only time-consuming but also involves high costs and various universities have started offering short-term courses to reduce the required time for obtaining the certification as well as knowledge associated with managing and handling SEN students. Hence, the higher costs associated may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Special Education Teacher Training Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the special education teacher training market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the special education teacher training market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the special education teacher training market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the special education teacher training market vendors

Special Education Teacher Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 868.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American University, APTTI Academy, Capella University, George Mason University, London College of Teachers and Trainers LLP, Montclair State University, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Divyangjan, Times and Trends Academy, University of Kansas, and Western Governors University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

