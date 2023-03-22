Special education teacher training market size to grow by USD 868.49 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increased demand for special educators - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The special education teacher training market size is estimated to grow by USD 868.49 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.09% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for special educators, rise in special education enrollments, and adherence to policies and licensing. The demand for special educational needs (SEN) teachers is increasing in suburban schools. This is due to the increased number of students in special education schools that require individualized education plans (IEPs). SEN teachers work in either inclusive classrooms or in special classrooms to assist students who have special educational needs or disabilities. They use various teaching methods to work with children and young adults with physical or mental disabilities. The demand for SEN teachers is also increasing in childcare service centers, hospitals, and residential treatment programs. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. To understand more about the special education teacher training market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Special Education Teacher Training Market 2022-2026

Special Education Teacher Training Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including American University , APTTI Academy, Capella University , George Mason University , London College of Teachers and Trainers LLP, Montclair State University , National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Divyangjan, Times and Trends Academy, University of Kansas , Western Governors University , among others

: 15+, Including , APTTI Academy, , , College of Teachers and Trainers LLP, , National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Divyangjan, Times and Trends Academy, , , among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Courses (Formal education programs and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Special Education Teacher Training Market – Major Challenges

High training costs

Increased competition from robotic teachers

Lack of support

The growing demand for special education training has led to an increase in the number of courses in the market. Traditional SEN training is time-consuming. Hence, many universities are offering short-term courses to reduce the required time for obtaining certification. However, these training courses involve high costs, which is refraining individuals from participating in the training programs. This is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Special Education Teacher Training Market – Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased emphasis on childcare and rising enrollments in SEN schools are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, an increase in the number of vendors offering special education teacher training courses will contribute to the growth of the special education teacher training market in APAC.

Global Special Education Teacher Training Market - Vendor Insights

The global special education teacher training market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are offering short-term courses to cater to the evolving demands of learners. They compete in the market through innovative course delivery models, such as online and blended learning models, along with significant strengthening of product assortment. The threat of rivalry was high in 2021 and is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the increasing number of international and local players. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

American University - The company provides teacher education that offers students access to cutting-edge research, innovative partnerships with educational organizations and a progressive curriculum with on-campus or online options which includes MA teaching, MA teaching online, and MA special education.

- The company provides teacher education that offers students access to cutting-edge research, innovative partnerships with educational organizations and a progressive curriculum with on-campus or online options which includes MA teaching, MA teaching online, and MA special education. Capella University - The company provides MS in Education, a special education teaching which is implemented for specialized teaching, building effective curricula, and collaborating with other professionals to drive positive outcomes for diverse students of all abilities.

- The company provides MS in Education, a special education teaching which is implemented for specialized teaching, building effective curricula, and collaborating with other professionals to drive positive outcomes for diverse students of all abilities. George Mason University - The company provides concentration in general curriculum K 12, concentration in visual impairments licensure PK 12, concentration in adapted curriculum K 12.

- The company provides concentration in general curriculum K 12, concentration in visual impairments licensure PK 12, concentration in adapted curriculum K 12. London College of Teachers and Trainers LLP - The company provides four courses which include a certificate course, a diploma course, a PG diploma course, and an expert in special needs teachers training course with specialization in child psychology, ADHD, autism, and learning disabilities.

The special education teacher training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this special education teacher training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the special education teacher training market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the special education teacher training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the special education teacher training market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of special education teacher training market vendors

Special Education Teacher Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 868.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American University, APTTI Academy, Capella University, George Mason University, London College of Teachers and Trainers LLP, Montclair State University, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Divyangjan, Times and Trends Academy, University of Kansas, and Western Governors University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

