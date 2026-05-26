Special Event: Marco's Pizza Celebrates Launch of NEW NY Style Pizza with Florida Pop-Up $1 Slice Shop

Appearance from Orlando Basketball Coach and NYC Streetball Legend, God Shammgod

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For one day only at a single store in Orlando, Marco's Pizza will celebrate the launch of its NEW NY Style Pizza by bringing the iconic $1 slice to Florida*, giving transplanted New Yorkers, and locals alike, a taste of the city they still crave.

WHAT: Florida is the No. 1 state that residents of New York City relocate to. While these former New Yorkers may be enjoying a simpler lifestyle, they often crave the tastes of home like a New York Style Pizza!

Marco’s Pizza Celebrates Launch of NEW NY Style Pizza with Florida Pop-Up $1 Slice Shop

Guests can stop by to try the new foldable, oversized slices that were crafted and workshopped through 50+ rounds of testing in order to truly honor the rituals and flavor of classic New York-style pizza. To get it right, Marco's Pizza spent months studying NYC pizzerias, workshopping dough, sauce and structure alongside New York pizza expert Scott Wiener before landing on one goal: make a slice that folds like its namesake and tastes like it belongs there.

NYC basketball icon, current Orlando assistant coach, and pizza enthusiast God Shammgod — best known for his legendary streetball roots in Harlem and Rucker Park culture — will also be onsite bringing a taste of New York energy to the pop-up experience.

WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Marco's Pizza

6145 Westwood Blvd

Orlando, FL 32821

About the NEW NY Style Pizza: Marco's Pizza spent months studying NYC pizzerias, workshopping dough, sauce and structure through 50+ rounds of testing, even touring with New York pizza expert Scott Wiener, before landing on one goal: make a slice that folds like its namesake and tastes like it belongs there.

This new pizza captures the rituals that define the style, featuring an extra-large 16-inch pie cut into six oversized, foldable slices. Each pizza starts with dough made fresh in-store daily, stretched extra thin. Instead of Marco's traditional pizza sauce, our NY Style Pizza features crushed tomatoes, packaged hours after picking, paired with just the right amount of cheese and large-diameter deli-style pepperoni, finished with Marco's signature garlic sauce crust and a sprinkle of parmesan for a perfectly balanced flavor in every bite.

For more information, visit marcos.com.

*$1 offer valid for in person orders only placed on 5/28/26 from 4-7pm EST or while supplies last at participating location only. Limit 1 slice per person. Tax extra. Not valid with any other offer or discount or through 3rd party apps. No substitutions. Not available at any other Marco's Pizza location.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza