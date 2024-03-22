Special Meeting of Churchill Capital Corp VII Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with CorpAcq and Warrant Holder Meeting to Approve Warrant Amendment Scheduled for May 21, 2024

Board of Directors Recommends Stockholders and Warrant Holders Vote "FOR" All Proposals

NEW YORK and ALTRINCHAM, England, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp VII ("Churchill VII") (Nasdaq: CVII), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of Churchill VII stockholders and a meeting of Churchill VII warrant holders for May 21, 2024 in connection with the proposed business combination between CorpAcq Holdings Limited ("CorpAcq"), a corporate compounder with a proven track record of acquiring and supporting founder-led businesses, and Churchill VII (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination continues to progress and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Prior to the special meeting of Churchill VII's stockholders to approve the Business Combination (the "Stockholder Special Meeting"), CorpAcq Group Plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and make available to Churchill VII's stockholders, a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement on Form F-4 of CorpAcq Group Plc, as amended (the "Registration Statement," and such amendment, the "Post-Effective Amendment"), which will include financial statements of CorpAcq as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023. Before making any voting or investment decision, Churchill VII's stockholders are advised to read the Post-Effective Amendment.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, CorpAcq Group Plc will be a publicly-traded corporate compounder with a portfolio of 42 businesses (as of December 31, 2023) that have strong asset bases, operate in industries with high barriers to entry, and generate strong growth and free cash flow. Additionally, CorpAcq Group Plc intends to implement an annual dividend policy upon closing that is supported by the underlying free cash flow generated from the portfolio.

"We are excited to reach this important milestone on our path to becoming a publicly-traded company," said Simon Orange, Chairman and Founder of CorpAcq. "By partnering with Churchill VII, CorpAcq will be better positioned to accelerate growth and expand our acquisition pipeline."

Stockholder Special Meeting to Be Held on May 21, 2024

Churchill VII will hold the Stockholder Special Meeting on May 21, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, to approve the Business Combination with CorpAcq and related matters. Churchill VII stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2024 will receive the proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") by mail and are entitled to vote at the Stockholder Special Meeting.

The Churchill VII board of directors (the "Board") unanimously recommends that Churchill VII stockholders vote "FOR" the Business Combination with CorpAcq as well as the other proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. Each stockholder's vote FOR ALL the stockholder proposals included in the Proxy Statement is important, regardless of the number of shares held.

The Stockholder Special Meeting will be conducted virtually via live webcast. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, Churchill VII stockholders will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the Proxy Statement. Churchill VII stockholders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Stockholder Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact Churchill VII's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200 (toll-free) or banks and brokers may call (203) 658-9400, or by emailing [email protected].

If approved by Churchill VII's stockholders, the Business Combination is expected to be completed shortly after the Stockholder Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction of all other closing conditions. Following completion, the combined company will operate as CorpAcq Group Plc and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "CPGR".

Warrant Holder Meeting to Be Held on May 21, 2024

In addition to the Stockholder Special Meeting, Churchill VII will hold a meeting of holders of Churchill VII's public warrants (the "Warrant Holder Meeting") on May 21, 2024, at 10:30 A.M., Eastern Time. At the Warrant Holder Meeting, holders of outstanding public warrants of Churchill VII will be asked to approve an amendment to Churchill VII's existing warrant agreement (the "Warrant Amendment") in connection with the Business Combination. Churchill VII public warrant holders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2024 will receive the Proxy Statement by mail and are entitled to vote at the Warrant Holder Meeting.

The Board unanimously recommends that Churchill VII's warrant holders vote "FOR" the Warrant Amendment as well as the other warrant holder proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. Every warrant holder's vote FOR ALL the proposals included in the Proxy Statement is important, regardless of the number of warrants held.

The Warrant Holder Meeting will be conducted virtually via live webcast. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, Churchill VII warrant holders will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the Proxy Statement. Churchill VII warrant holders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Warrant Holder Meeting, or would like to request documents, may contact Churchill VII's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200 (toll-free) or banks and brokers may call (203) 658-9400, or by emailing [email protected].

Advisors

UBS Investment Bank is serving as financial advisor to CorpAcq. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as capital markets advisor to Churchill VII. Reed Smith LLP is serving as legal counsel to CorpAcq. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel to Churchill VII. Herbert Smith Freehills LLP is serving as legal counsel to UBS. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Citi.

About CorpAcq Holdings Limited

CorpAcq is a corporate compounder founded in 2006 with deep commercial experience and a diversified portfolio of 42 companies (as of December 31, 2023) across multiple large industries. CorpAcq has a track record of unlocking business potential and long-term growth for small and medium-sized enterprises through its established M&A playbook and decentralized operational approach. CorpAcq's executive team develops close relationships with their subsidiaries' management to support them with financial and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain independence to continue to operate their businesses successfully. CorpAcq is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

