Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® Honors Dream Vacations as Its 2025 Power Partner of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® is proud to recognize Dream Vacations as its 2025 Power Partner of the Year for its commitment to helping certify numerous SNG Certified Accessible Travel Advocates (CATA®). Dream Vacations empowers travel advisors to deliver exceptional, accessible travel experiences for every client.

Special Needs Group's Power Partner award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to accessible travel and have worked to certify travel professionals through the CATA program, ensuring that they are equipped to assist travelers with special needs. The recipient of this prestigious award receives an iconic ship-in-a-bottle trophy.

"Dream Vacations has gone above and beyond in supporting accessible travel," said Andrew Garnett, president, founder, and CEO of the Special Needs Group. "Thanks to their unwavering commitment, our CATA program now reaches over 9,500 travel professionals, giving them the tools to create incredible travel experiences for all. We couldn't have done it without partners who share our passion, like Dream Vacations."

Dream Vacations is affiliated with World Travel Holdings, the largest vacation retailer in the United States, redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched personal service, exclusive value-added benefits, and expert vacation protection to thousands of independent travel advisors. With industry-leading connections to cruise lines, resorts, tour operators, and villa vacation providers, Dream Vacations delivers exceptional insider savings, special fares, and complimentary perks that elevate every travel experience, ensuring that every getaway is truly magical.

"We are proud to be named Special Needs Group's 2025 Power Partner," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager at Dream Vacations. "Through the CATA program, we provide our travel advisors with the tools and guidance to ensure every traveler can explore the world with confidence. Seeing our agents and clients succeed is what makes this recognition so meaningful."

SNG's powerful online CATA course is the travel industry's first eLearning curriculum that allows travel professionals to become conversant with the accessible travel market segment through online study and testing. The groundbreaking initiative is not only leading to a more accessible world but also providing increased success for travel professionals.

Travel professionals achieve the designation by either completing the online 3-module syllabus and meeting the mandated testing requirements or by completing a live presentation and testing session. The certification program contains no commercial content or advertising. The goal of the program is to provide travel professionals with the essential knowledge required to effectively serve the most frequent needs of existing and potential clientele, who require mobility and other forms of special needs services.

SNG's CATA program is available at https://www.specialneedsatsea.com/advisors/sng-cata-certification/. The certification is available, at no charge, to travel industry professionals who possess a valid industry identifier (ARC, CLIA, IATA, TRUE, etc.)

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations is a home-based travel agency franchise that gives its advisors everything they need to plan smooth and memorable vacations for their clients—all while delivering great value. As part of World Travel Holdings and a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations has earned top honors, including franchise partner of the year from major cruise lines. The franchise is also nationally recognized for its strong commitment to supporting military veterans. For more details, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. You can also connect with Dream Vacations on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

