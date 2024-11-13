Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® President & CEO Andrew J. Garnett Named South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine Apogee Award Recipient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) is honored to announce that its Founder, President and CEO Andrew Garnett has been recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth magazine as an Apogee award recipient in the CEO Entrepreneur category.

During a Nov. 6 live awards ceremony at The Baptist Health Ice Plex in Fort Lauderdale, Garnett, among other award winners, was recognized with South Florida Business & Wealth magazine's Apogee award in the CEO Entrepreneur category. The unique program acknowledges C-Suite leaders whose dedication to their industries and communities deserves acclaim. It honors executives in a variety of leadership roles and sectors, representing Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Garnett has over 23 years of leadership experience building a global brand in the Special Needs industry. Throughout his years in the special needs industry, Garnett has forged strong relationships with the manufacturers of special needs equipment. He has also established global contacts for logistical fulfillment within this industry. Through these relationships, he is not only able to procure equipment at a moment's notice in virtually any corner of the globe, but Garnett is also able to provide input into the design of equipment customized to the needs of the cruise industry, as well as any other possible application.

Garnett is also passionate about giving back to the community. Through SNG, he has sponsored and donated to important organizations such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Camillus House, the Elks and Arc Broward. He is a Board Member of Arc Broward and an active member of their Business Advisory Council. He is also the former President of the Fort Lauderdale and the Palm Beaches SKAL Club.

"I'm humbled and honored to be named a 2024 Apogee Award winner among an outstanding group of South Florida leaders," said Garnett. "This award is a testament to our whole team's dedication to the accessible travel industry, and I am proud to work with such a supportive group of individuals at SNG."

Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com.

To view photos from the event, please visit bit.ly/SNGApogeeAwards2024.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

